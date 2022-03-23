Fending off a Panther attack: Titans make early lead stand up against Patton rally

The McDowell Titans bounced back from Monday’s loss to Draughn with a 5-4 win Tuesday over another Burke County foe, the Patton Panthers.

The Titans (5-3) used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good, and then withstood a Patton rally that saw the Panthers hand a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth to pull within one run.

McDowell got solid pitching to help secure the victory. Logan Duncan worked five innings for the win, giving up four runs, only two of them earned, on four hits. Duncan struck out four and walked no one. Caleb Jimison shut down Patton over the final two innings to earn the save, pitching no-hit ball and striking out three while walking two.

The Titans got six hits, with half of them going for extra bases. Patton also helped McDowell out by making four errors.

Michael Lewis led the Titans at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Chase Coley (1-for-4, RBI), Hunter Byerly (1-for-2, double, RBI), Matthew Spivey (1-for-3) and Noah Higgins (1-for-1, double, 2BB) collected one hit apiece. Ty Smith drove in a run.