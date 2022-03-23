Fending off a Panther attack: Titans make early lead stand up against Patton rally

The McDowell Titans bounced back from Monday’s loss to Draughn with a 5-4 win Tuesday over another Burke County foe, the Patton Panthers.
The Titans (5-3) used a four-run third inning to take the lead for good, and then withstood a Patton rally that saw the Panthers hand a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth to pull within one run.
McDowell got solid pitching to help secure the victory. Logan Duncan worked five innings for the win, giving up four runs, only two of them earned, on four hits. Duncan struck out four and walked no one. Caleb Jimison shut down Patton over the final two innings to earn the save, pitching no-hit ball and striking out three while walking two.
The Titans got six hits, with half of them going for extra bases. Patton also helped McDowell out by making four errors.
Michael Lewis led the Titans at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Chase Coley (1-for-4, RBI), Hunter Byerly (1-for-2, double, RBI), Matthew Spivey (1-for-3) and Noah Higgins (1-for-1, double, 2BB) collected one hit apiece. Ty Smith drove in a run.
Patton scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. But the Titans answered to tie the game in the top of the second. Lewis led off with a basehit, went to second on Byerly’s sacrifice, took third on a wild pitch, and scored on Smith’s RBI ground-out.
Higgins led off the third with a base on balls. An error on Braden Beck’s sacrifice attempt put runners on first and second, and both runners eventually moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch.
Coley then slapped an infield single to plate Higgins, and an error on the play allowed Beck to score as well. Later in the inning, a two-out error allowed Lewis to reach and Coley to score for a 4-1 lead. Byerly’s RBI double to left scored Lewis and made it 5-1.
That turned out to be just enough offense.
Three Patton hits and a McDowell error led to the Panthers’ three-run fifth. The big blow was a two-out, two-run double by Braxton Hensley that made it 5-4.
But Jimison slammed the door shut over the final two frames. He retired the side in order in the bottom of the sixth on a fly ball and two ground-outs.
In the seventh, Jimison pitched his way around a pair of walks by striking out the side to close out the game.
Hensley (1-for-3, double, 2RBIs), Reid Pons (1-for-4, double), Easton McCoy (1-for-2) and Nick McGee (1-for-3) each had a hit for Patton.
Brayson Buff took the loss for Patton, allowing five runs, only one of them earned, on five hits in four innings of work. He struck out one and walked two.
The Titans host Mitchell today (Thursday, 6 p.m.) in nonconference play. McDowell is in action next Tuesday at North Buncombe in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play (6:30). The Titans then host the Blackhawks next Wednesday (6:30).
McDowell 10, Patton 0 (JVs) – Two McDowell pitchers combined to no-hit the Panthers, and the lineup provided plenty of offense as the Titans improved to 4-1.
Braden Gardin struck out four and walked one in three innings of work. Keller Bradley took over for the final two frames, striking out three and walking two.
Six different Titans had a hit apiece in the win, and McDowell swiped eight bases.
Jacob Davis (1-for-1, double, RBI, 2BB, SB), T.J. Miller (1-for-1, RBI), Kyson Rinnert (1-for-2, double, 2RBIs, SB), Isaac Gilliland (1-for-2, RBI), Tryp Young (1-for-1, RBI, SB) and Braden Gardin (1-for-2, RBI, SB) all hit safely for McDowell. Dawson Ray stole two bases, while Bradley and Christian Elliott stole one each.
McDowell hosts Mitchell today (Thursday, 4 p.m.).