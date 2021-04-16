Fast start sparks South Caldwell in win over Lady Titans

For the second time this week, an early deficit was just too much to overcome. The McDowell Lady Titans were held off by the South Caldwell Lady Spartans by a 6-3 score on Thursday evening.

The loss drops McDowell (4-5) under the .500 mark for the first time in a month when the Lady Titans’ season began at 1-2. South Caldwell (8-1 overall, 8-0 NW3A/4A) jumped out, scoring three runs in the first off McDowell freshman pitcher Abby Wyatt (6 IP, 6R, 9H, K, BB).

Maddie Carpenter had three hits for the Lady Spartans and shortstop Jasmin Hall belted a pair of solo home runs in the contest.

The Lady Titans did score a pair in the top half of the fourth inning off South Caldwell pitcher Kadie Becker (7 IP, 3R, 8H, 3K) to get back within a run at 3-2.

However the Lady Spartans negated the momentum by scoring two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame.

Down 6-2, McDowell did score one more run off Becker in the top of the seventh, but the team never got any closer.

Jessica Cannon went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for McDowell. Madi Smith was 2-for-4 including a double and one RBI. Wyatt, Logan Lilly (2 RBIs) and Lucy Hames added one hit apiece in the losing effort.

The Lady Titans will travel to Boone on Tuesday to play Watauga in a designated non-conference game. McDowell will return to league play on Thursday hosting Freedom (5 p.m. varsity start).