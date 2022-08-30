Fast start lifts Titans to 1st soccer win

Using a strong defensive effort for the full 80 minutes, the McDowell Titans varsity soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Monday night, beating R-S Central 3-1 at Titan Stadium.

Both teams squared off nearly two weeks ago down in Rutherfordton. The result was a 2-2 tie in which McDowell (1-0-1) had to overcome a late deficit.

Monday’s rematch was a completely different story as the Titans dominated from the start. Freddy Rodriguez slipped in the first score less than two minutes in, and that set the tone of the match.

Jesus Ramos-Tellez at the 32nd minute took advantage of an errant kick by Central’s goalkeeper. Ramos-Tellez was able to tap in the open-goal kick, making it 2-0.

Edwin Morales finished off the first-half scoring, increasing the lead to 3-0 during the 37th minute.

While the offense did the work early to put McDowell in front, the Titan defense did a much better job compared to the contest two weeks ago in terms of keeping R-S from attacking. The Hilltoppers had just three shots at goal in the first half and eight for the game.

McDowell goalkeeper Jair Altamiraro recoded seven saves in the victory.

McDowell will host Mitchell on Wednesday (6 p.m.).