 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fast start fizzles for Lady Titans
0 Comments

Fast start fizzles for Lady Titans

  • Updated
  • 0
Fast start fizzles for Lady Titans

RUTHERFORDTON – The McDowell Lady Titans were unable to build on a great start to Friday night’s nonconference tilt with R-S Central. The Lady Hilltoppers methodically chipped away and erased a four-run deficit to beat McDowell 6-4.

The first half-inning looked really promising for the Lady Titans as they sent nine batters to the plate, scoring four times. Abby Wyatt fouled off several two-strike pitches from Logan Harris to lead off the game, and then ripped a double to right field to start things. After Wyatt advanced to second on a groundout by Young, Logan Lilly dropped a single to shallow left, scoring Wyatt to make it 1-0.

The rest of the first included a basehit by Gracie Rice, an infield RBI hit by Emma Washburn and a run-scoring hit by Maris Suttles, increasing the lead to 3-0. And then, an RBI single to left by Kylie Mikula accounted for the fourth run of the frame.

Unfortunately, the opening stanza was not a foreshadowing of the game as a whole. After that productive first inning, McDowell (3-2) had just two additional hits off Harris.

Meanwhile, the Lady Hilltoppers gradually chipped away, scoring twice off McDowell freshman Sage Young (6 IP, 6R, 7H, K, 2BB) in the first, once more in the second and twice in the fourth. Central added an insurance run in the sixth.

Harris, after having the rough first inning, went the distance, allowing eight hits, striking out seven batters and walking none.

McDowell begins the The Mountain 3A/4A Conference schedule on Tuesday, hosting T.C. Roberson.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sorting them all out
Sports News

Sorting them all out

  • Updated

McDowell County Little League held its annual draft day at Big League Camp last Saturday. Nearly 680 baseball and softball players were evalua…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics