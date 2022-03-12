Fast start fizzles for Lady Titans

RUTHERFORDTON – The McDowell Lady Titans were unable to build on a great start to Friday night’s nonconference tilt with R-S Central. The Lady Hilltoppers methodically chipped away and erased a four-run deficit to beat McDowell 6-4.

The first half-inning looked really promising for the Lady Titans as they sent nine batters to the plate, scoring four times. Abby Wyatt fouled off several two-strike pitches from Logan Harris to lead off the game, and then ripped a double to right field to start things. After Wyatt advanced to second on a groundout by Young, Logan Lilly dropped a single to shallow left, scoring Wyatt to make it 1-0.

The rest of the first included a basehit by Gracie Rice, an infield RBI hit by Emma Washburn and a run-scoring hit by Maris Suttles, increasing the lead to 3-0. And then, an RBI single to left by Kylie Mikula accounted for the fourth run of the frame.

Unfortunately, the opening stanza was not a foreshadowing of the game as a whole. After that productive first inning, McDowell (3-2) had just two additional hits off Harris.