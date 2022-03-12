Fast start fizzles for Lady Titans

RUTHERFORDTON – The McDowell Lady Titans were unable to build on a great start to Friday night’s nonconference tilt with R-S Central. The Lady Hilltoppers methodically chipped away and erased a four-run deficit to beat McDowell 6-4.
The first half-inning looked really promising for the Lady Titans as they sent nine batters to the plate, scoring four times. Abby Wyatt fouled off several two-strike pitches from Logan Harris to lead off the game, and then ripped a double to right field to start things. After Wyatt advanced to second on a groundout by Young, Logan Lilly dropped a single to shallow left, scoring Wyatt to make it 1-0.
The rest of the first included a basehit by Gracie Rice, an infield RBI hit by Emma Washburn and a run-scoring hit by Maris Suttles, increasing the lead to 3-0. And then, an RBI single to left by Kylie Mikula accounted for the fourth run of the frame.
Unfortunately, the opening stanza was not a foreshadowing of the game as a whole. After that productive first inning, McDowell (3-2) had just two additional hits off Harris.
Meanwhile, the Lady Hilltoppers gradually chipped away, scoring twice off McDowell freshman Sage Young (6 IP, 6R, 7H, K, 2BB) in the first, once more in the second and twice in the fourth. Central added an insurance run in the sixth.