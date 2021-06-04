Family time: MHS hosts rising 9th-grade Titans for dinner, ceremony

McDowell Titans head football coach Darrell Brewer told the program’s rising freshman players they’ll soon be spending as much time with the team as with their families.

The team sure looked like a family Tuesday evening.

McDowell hosted its rising ninth-graders for a pizza dinner and a “signing ceremony” in which each player sat at the table the school uses for college recruits and signed a declaration of commitment to the team. Each signee was applauded by his teammates and coaches.

Brewer and McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett spoke to the youngsters about the importance of teamwork and dedication. For players who have spent the last three years at either East or West McDowell Middle Schools, it was a formal introduction to the high school program.

“The kids have been coming in and working out, and we wanted to reward them for that,” said Brewer. “The biggest thing was getting them in and talking to them a little bit about being a Titan football player, and what that means.

“To me, the best part of the day was seeing them all in here eating together and they’re all buddies. There is no more East and West – now they’re Titans.”