Family time: MHS hosts rising 9th-grade Titans for dinner, ceremony

McDowell Titans head football coach Darrell Brewer told the program’s rising freshman players they’ll soon be spending as much time with the team as with their families.
The team sure looked like a family Tuesday evening.
McDowell hosted its rising ninth-graders for a pizza dinner and a “signing ceremony” in which each player sat at the table the school uses for college recruits and signed a declaration of commitment to the team. Each signee was applauded by his teammates and coaches.
Brewer and McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett spoke to the youngsters about the importance of teamwork and dedication. For players who have spent the last three years at either East or West McDowell Middle Schools, it was a formal introduction to the high school program.
“The kids have been coming in and working out, and we wanted to reward them for that,” said Brewer. “The biggest thing was getting them in and talking to them a little bit about being a Titan football player, and what that means.
“To me, the best part of the day was seeing them all in here eating together and they’re all buddies. There is no more East and West – now they’re Titans.”
They’re joining a team that appears to be on an upswing. McDowell went 3-3 in the COVID-shortened spring season, and returns many of its key players next season. The junior varsity also had a solid campaign, and both middle schools showed promise as well.
Brewer said sustaining the momentum is vital to future success.
“They seem really excited about it, and that was my initial deal, just trying to create a little excitement,” said the third-year head coach, whose club put an exclamation point on its season with a 30-6 trouncing of rival Freedom in the finale. “We came off a big win over Freedom and we wanted to keep that rolling, and I think these boys have been real excited about it.”
Brewer said merging the two sets of middle school teammates into one unit is crucial.
“They’ve been in the weight room working together, and I’ve tried to make sure they were split up and not just staying with their buddies, and that they’re starting to become a team,” he said. “I think we’ve laid the foundation for that.”
The McDowell High Booster Club provided the meal and hosted the players, and Brewer said the program was grateful.
“We appreciate the booster club so much,” he said.