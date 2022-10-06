Eyes on the prize: Titans looking for improved focus against Enka

Shortly after the McDowell Titans shook off a forgettable first half and rallied in the second for a 39-28 win over North Buncombe last Thursday, the coaching staff made it clear a slow start can’t happen again this week.

Assistant coach Allen Tate in particular tried to drive the point home. “If we do that against Enka, there won’t be a comeback,” he told the team in the postgame huddle.

The Titans (4-2 overall, 1-1 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) are on the road tonight against the Enka Jets (7 p.m. kickoff) and almost certainly must avoid a first half like last week’s.

McDowell was sluggish out of the gates against North Buncombe, and the winless Blackhawks took advantage of the Titans’ malaise to grab a 14-13 halftime lead. The Titans righted the ship in a big way, scoring 25 unanswered points after the break to go up 39-14. A couple of miscues allowed North Buncombe to tack on a pair of meaningless scores in the closing seconds.

While the Blackhawks have struggled mightily all season, Enka (1-4, 0-3) is good enough to make the Titans pay for any letdowns. The secret to avoiding another poor start is really no secret at all, according to Titans head coach Darrell Brewer.

“We’ve talked a little bit about lack of focus,” said Brewer. “We talked about trying to keep our focus a little better. I thought when we were focused, we played pretty good football. When we weren’t focused, we weren’t worth a flip.”

Granted, it can be difficult to maintain focus when your starting quarterback is out with an injury. Senior Ricky Carr (ankle) missed last week’s game and is listed as doubtful for tonight. “He’s about a week away,” said Brewer.

With Carr (34-of-60 passing, 403 yds., 6TDs, INT) out of the lineup, the Titans had trouble establishing the passing game. The lone completion against North Buncombe was sophomore Job Marsh’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ellis in the first half.

But the Titans’ running game didn’t need much help. McDowell’s offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and the Titans rolled up a season-high 359 yards on the ground.

Ellis had a field day, going for a career-high 271 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries. It was the highest single-game rushing total for a sophomore in school history, and the eighth-best all-time. Ellis (114-893-5TDs) needs only 107 yards to become the first sophomore 1,000-yard rusher in school history.

Senior running back Blake Boswell made his return to the lineup after a nagging knee injury, and was also effective, going for 77 yards and a pair of scores on eight attempts.

But the Titans will likely need to throw the ball effectively against Enka if only to keep the Jets honest, and Brewer said he expects Marsh to settle in and play well tonight.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” said Brewer. “We’ve had a good week as a team.”

Mountain 3A/4A Conference standings Mountain 3A/4A Conference football 2022 Conf. Overall A.C. Reynolds (4A) 3-0 6-1 T.C. Roberson (4A) 3-0 5-1 Asheville (4A) 1-1 4-2 McDowell (4A) 1-1 4-2 Erwin (3A) 1-1 3-3 Enka (3A) 0-3 1-4 North Buncombe (3A) 0-3 0-7 Thursday, Sept. 29 McDowell 39, North Buncombe 28 A.C. Reynolds 34, Asheville 7 T.C. Roberson 46, Enka 7 Friday, Oct. 7 McDowell at Enka A.C. Reynolds at Erwin T.C. Roberson at Asheville Friday, Oct. 14 Asheville at McDowell Enka at North Buncombe Erwin at T.C. Roberson

At first glance, it may seem like Enka might be just what the doctor ordered for a young quarterback trying to find his rhythm. But that isn’t the case, Brewer said.

The Jets have dropped three in a row and are coming off a 46-7 loss to T.C. Roberson last Thursday that saw them accumulate just 121 yards of offense while surrendering 426. The Jets have been outscored 135-75 by their opponents. But Brewer said Enka is a capable football team.

“They are a lot better than their record,” said Brewer. “Watching them on film, they look a lot like us. They run a lot of the same stuff we do. I’m expecting a dang head-knocker of a football game.”

Like the Titans, Enka relies heavily on the running game. The Jets have thrown the ball only 26 times all season and have just 76 passing yards. Enka has nearly half as many interceptions (5) as completions (11).

The Jets have been more effective keeping the ball on the ground. Senior running back Riley Pugh (5-9, 160) leads the team in rushing with 342 yards and three scores on 67 carries. Senior quarterback Matthew Rogers (6-0, 140) has run for 213 yards and four TDs on 53 totes.

NOTES: The Titans have taken four in a row from Enka and own a 9-4-1 advantage in the all-time series…Elsewhere in the conference, Roberson (5-1, 3-0) visits Asheville (4-2, 1-1) in a key matchup. A.C. Reynolds — coming off a 34-7 win over Asheville that saw the Rockets give up just 33 yards of offense — visits Erwin.