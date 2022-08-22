Extra points: More images from the Titans' season-opening win over R-S Central

McDowell Titans head coach Darrell Brewer and defensive end Dawson Bartlett look at the clock during the fourth quarter of Friday's 39-36 victory over R-S Central in the season opener. The game featured six lead changes in the second half before the Titans sealed the deal with a last-minute defensive stand.
Josh Davis photos, blueridgesportsphotography.,com
Titans quarterback Ricky Carr looks for a receiver downfield during Friday's game while R-S Central head coach John Faircloth looks on. Carr completed all nine of his first-half passing attempts, finished 10-for-14 for 127 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores.
Titans sophomore Josh Ellis gains yardage behind the blocking of Colby Carr, 54, during Friday's game. Ellis ran for 159 yards on 18 carries.
McDowell's Majesty Summey brings down an R-S Central runner.
McDowell Titans head coach Darrell Brewer and defensive end Dawson Bartlett look at the clock during the fourth quarter of Friday's 39-36 victory over R-S Central in the season opener. The game featured six lead changes in the second half before the Titans sealed the deal with a last-minute defensive stand.
Josh Davis photos, blueridgesportsphotography.,com
Titans quarterback Ricky Carr looks for a receiver downfield during Friday's game while R-S Central head coach John Faircloth looks on. Carr completed all nine of his first-half passing attempts, finished 10-for-14 for 127 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores.