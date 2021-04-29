Epic night: Lady Titans edge St. Stephens in 12-inning marathon

The McDowell Lady Titans honored their seniors before Wednesday afternoon’s finale at Titan Field.
By the time the night was over, the team added another moment to its list of favorite memories.
McDowell, with its state playoff life on the line, gutted out a 3-2 win against St. Stephens in a 12-inning marathon.
The length of the game in terms of innings is the longest in the history of McDowell fast-pitch. It also ends the 2021 regular season with the team winning its last four contests and still in the hunt for a wild card berth. The state playoff pairings will be released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday.
The finale was a classic pitcher’s duel as Lucy Hames outlasted St. Stephens starter Mayson Lail (11 IP, 2ER, 5H, 16K, 3BB).
Hames worked 12 innings, giving up two runs, only one of them earned, on nine hits. She struck out nine, walked one and hit two. Hames gutted out a 167-pitch performance.
Both teams scored once in the first, and the Lady Titans picked up another run of Lail in the third. The score remained at 2-1 until the seventh when the Indians tied the game.
Chloe Henline singled up the middle to begin the seventh. She then advanced to second on a sacrifice and eventually scored three batters later on a two-out, bases-loaded walk to force extras.
Going into extra innings, both pitchers settled back in.
McDowell did have an opportunity to win in the eighth as two runners were aboard but nothing came as a result. In was in the twelfth where the Lady Titans finally broke through.
Avery Jordan manufactured a walk off Lail to begin the frame. Jordan advanced around into scoring position and scored on a bunt single by Jessica Cannon.
The walk-off by Cannon (2SBs) along with three hits by Maris Suttles (3-4, RBI, BB) and a single by Abby Wyatt (1-5) accounted for the production at the plate. No hits by McDowell were for extra bases.
Regardless of whether a State 4A Playoff berth awaits, McDowell finishes the regular season with an 8-5 overall record and a 7-5 mark in Northwestern Conference play, ahead of St. Stephens for third place overall.