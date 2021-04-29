Epic night: Lady Titans edge St. Stephens in 12-inning marathon

The McDowell Lady Titans honored their seniors before Wednesday afternoon’s finale at Titan Field.

By the time the night was over, the team added another moment to its list of favorite memories.

McDowell, with its state playoff life on the line, gutted out a 3-2 win against St. Stephens in a 12-inning marathon.

The length of the game in terms of innings is the longest in the history of McDowell fast-pitch. It also ends the 2021 regular season with the team winning its last four contests and still in the hunt for a wild card berth. The state playoff pairings will be released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday.

The finale was a classic pitcher’s duel as Lucy Hames outlasted St. Stephens starter Mayson Lail (11 IP, 2ER, 5H, 16K, 3BB).

Hames worked 12 innings, giving up two runs, only one of them earned, on nine hits. She struck out nine, walked one and hit two. Hames gutted out a 167-pitch performance.

Both teams scored once in the first, and the Lady Titans picked up another run of Lail in the third. The score remained at 2-1 until the seventh when the Indians tied the game.