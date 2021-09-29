 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enka too much for Lady Titans
0 comments

Enka too much for Lady Titans

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Enka too much for Lady Titans

McDowell's Maris Suttles hit a shot during a recent match. The Lady Titans fell to Enka 8-1 Tuesday and host Asheville today at 4 p.m.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team remained winless on the year with an 8-1 loss to Enka on Tuesday in Candler.

The only victory for McDowell (0-8 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference and overall) came in the third-seed doubles match, where Stella White and McKinna Young teamed up to defeat their opponents 8-6.

Everything else went the way of the Sugar Jets (6-6 overall, 5-5 TMC).

Elizabeth Anderson blanked Claire Surprhlis 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 seed match. Grace Duncan shut out Tess Swepson by the same score at No. 2. At the third seed, Sophie Roswech beat Maris Suttles 6-2, 6-1.

Elizabeth Smith beat Emma Washburn 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4. At No. 5, Lauren Keith blanked Young 6-0, 6-0. Ella Wright beat Young 6-0, 6-0 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Duncan and Smith defeated Surphlis and Swepson 8-1. Anderson and Wright beat Suttles and Washburn 8-2.

McDowell hosts Asheville High today at4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card race update

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Titans fall to rivals
Sports News

Lady Titans fall to rivals

  • Updated

The old Interstate 40 rivalry bragging rights for the 2021 volleyball season will be claimed by the Freedom Lady Patriots as they swept McDowe…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics