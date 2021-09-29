Enka too much for Lady Titans

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team remained winless on the year with an 8-1 loss to Enka on Tuesday in Candler.

The only victory for McDowell (0-8 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference and overall) came in the third-seed doubles match, where Stella White and McKinna Young teamed up to defeat their opponents 8-6.

Everything else went the way of the Sugar Jets (6-6 overall, 5-5 TMC).

Elizabeth Anderson blanked Claire Surprhlis 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 seed match. Grace Duncan shut out Tess Swepson by the same score at No. 2. At the third seed, Sophie Roswech beat Maris Suttles 6-2, 6-1.

Elizabeth Smith beat Emma Washburn 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4. At No. 5, Lauren Keith blanked Young 6-0, 6-0. Ella Wright beat Young 6-0, 6-0 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Duncan and Smith defeated Surphlis and Swepson 8-1. Anderson and Wright beat Suttles and Washburn 8-2.

McDowell hosts Asheville High today at4 p.m.