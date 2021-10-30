End of the road: Titans fall to Reynolds in season finale, miss out on state playoffs

ASHEVILLE — With a potential state playoff berth on the line, anything that could go wrong for the McDowell Titans did on Friday night.
A whole bevy of miscues resulted in a rough night all around for the Titans as they were blown out by the A.C. Reynolds Rockets 60-0 at R.L Dalton Stadium.
Coming into the game short three key starters, McDowell (5-4 overall, 3-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) knew that mistakes had to be held to a minimum.
Unfortunately, the inverse verified at the worst possible time. The Titans committed a season-high seven turnovers, including five fumbles from the offense, a sixth fumble coming on special teams and the seventh turnover on an interception. The end result was a contest that quickly got as ugly as the weather was on Friday night.
The loss also ends what started as a promising first two months of the fall season for head coach Darrell Brewer’s program. After starting 5-1 overall, McDowell struggled down the stretch, losing three in a row and falling out playoff contention.
One of the big culprits in the slide has been turnovers as the Titans committed 10 of them over the last three contests. Reynolds scored three of its touchdowns on fumble returns.
“Obviously you are not going to win or even be in a football game having that many turnovers,” said Brewer. “I don’t think that is totally representative of the football team that we are, but down the stretch it has really hurt us.”
Friday’s battle was decided pretty quickly as the Titans turned the ball over on the third play from scrimmage. Gabe Marsh was intercepted at the McDowell 39 and that spark lit the Rockets’ fuse as they scored 14 first-quarter points. It got worse from there as the home team added 19 more in the second to take a commanding 33-0 halftime lead.
The final blow came in the first two-plus minutes of the second half as Reynolds quickly added 20 unanswered points in a span of 2:27, making it 53-0.
That quick surge came on six total plays. Reynolds drove for a score in four plays after taking the second-half kickoff, and then ran fumbles back for TDs on back-to-back plays from scrimmage by the Titans.
“Tonight is an example, for all the work we have done this season, as a team we still have a long ways to go,” said Brewer. “I feel like as a program we were knocking on the door of being a factor going into the Asheville game, and how things have finished is a reminder of how good the upper half of the conference is and where we need to get better.”
The Titans struggled on both sides of the ball.
The offense ran 49 plays and finished with only 124 yards on the night. Quarterback Gabe Marsh was 3-of-9 passing for 29 yards and one interception.
That continues what has been a downward trend for the passing game during the three-game losing streak. The lack of a presence in the passing game allowed the already strong Reynolds defense to fill up the box and put extra pressure on the running game.
Senior tailback Kyiaun Selby finished with 58 yards on 20 carries in his last game. Selby’s run play of 12 yards in the final possession of the game was the longest run play and second-longest play overall from scrimmage in the game.
A.C. Reynolds compiled 315 yards of offense over the course of eight possessions. Six of those eight began on the McDowell side of the 50-yard line, and three of them originated inside the Titan 35.
Sophomore quarterback Ricky Tolbert was efficient passing the ball, going 6-of-11 for 135 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tolbert connected with four different receivers in the game including a touchdown pass of 25 yards to senior wide-out Machi Ikeme.
On the ground, the Rockets gained 180 yards. Jeremy Bowie gained 67 yards on 11 carries. Tolbert (3 carries, 23 yards) and Jo Jo Ikeme (3-24) added two rushing touchdowns each.
Regardless of the end to the season McDowell does finish with a 5-4 overall mark and a 3-3 slate in conference play. The program, which went 3-3 in the COVID-shortened spring season, ends a 20-year drought by putting together back-to-back campaigns with a .500 or better record.
“I’ve got about 15 or 16 seniors who have played their last game with us,” said Brewer. “They all have played a big part in what we have done as a program this calendar year. They have put the program in a better spot than it was when I arrived three seasons ago. It’s now our job to continue getting better.”