End of the road: Titans fall to Reynolds in season finale, miss out on state playoffs

Friday’s battle was decided pretty quickly as the Titans turned the ball over on the third play from scrimmage. Gabe Marsh was intercepted at the McDowell 39 and that spark lit the Rockets’ fuse as they scored 14 first-quarter points. It got worse from there as the home team added 19 more in the second to take a commanding 33-0 halftime lead.

The final blow came in the first two-plus minutes of the second half as Reynolds quickly added 20 unanswered points in a span of 2:27, making it 53-0.

That quick surge came on six total plays. Reynolds drove for a score in four plays after taking the second-half kickoff, and then ran fumbles back for TDs on back-to-back plays from scrimmage by the Titans.

“Tonight is an example, for all the work we have done this season, as a team we still have a long ways to go,” said Brewer. “I feel like as a program we were knocking on the door of being a factor going into the Asheville game, and how things have finished is a reminder of how good the upper half of the conference is and where we need to get better.”

The Titans struggled on both sides of the ball.

The offense ran 49 plays and finished with only 124 yards on the night. Quarterback Gabe Marsh was 3-of-9 passing for 29 yards and one interception.