End of the ride: Titan grapplers fall short in State 4A Championships

The postseason runs of four McDowell Titan wrestlers came to an end last weekend in the State 4A Championship tournament at Kernersville Glenn.
Senior Toby Finn and junior Collin Campbell each won one match and then fell in the second round. Senior Preston Dennison and junior Jesse Barrier both lost in the first round.
The previously undefeated Finn (132 pounds), a three-time state qualifier and the West 4A Regional champ, opened the tourney with an 8-7 win over Riley Merchant of Pinecrest (23-6). The weight class was particularly tough, with four unbeaten wrestlers in the 16-man bracket.
In the quarterfinals, John Helmers (25-7) of Heritage edged Finn 4-3. Neither wrestler scored in the first period, but Helmers had an escape and then a takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. Finn’s escape later in the period cut the deficit to 3-1.
Finn executed a brilliant reversal out of the bottom position to start the third, tying the score at 3-3. But Helmers escaped with 1:04 left and nursed his lead against several shots by the Titan senior in the final minute. Helmers lost eventual champ James Joplin (29-0) of Northwest Guilford in the semifinals and ended up placing third.
Finn ended up 25-1 on the year and finished his career with an outstanding 146-38 record.
Campbell, a junior 220-pounder who placed second in the West Regional, began his tournament with a 3-1 decision over Benjamin Morris (16-7) of Knightdale. In the quarterfinals, Nathan Carnes (24-1) of Porter Ridge scored a 12-1 major decision over Campbell. Carnes eventually finished third. Campbell ended the season 20-6.
Dennison (170) lost a tough, 6-3 match to Ethan Kring (17-4) of Sanderson in the opening round and finished his season with an 18-4 mark.
Barrier (195) nearly escaped the first round before falling to Lumberton’s Quintez Shipman (16-1) 7-5 in the first tie-breaker period. Barrier went 18-5.
The Titans finished second in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular season and tournament. McDowell produced five conference champions. The Titans fared well at the regional, sending four grapplers to the state meet for the first time since 2003-04. One of the four who qualified that year was first-year Titans head coach Chad Davis. The Titans finished 15-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference in dual matches.