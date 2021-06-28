End of the ride: Titan grapplers fall short in State 4A Championships

The postseason runs of four McDowell Titan wrestlers came to an end last weekend in the State 4A Championship tournament at Kernersville Glenn.

Senior Toby Finn and junior Collin Campbell each won one match and then fell in the second round. Senior Preston Dennison and junior Jesse Barrier both lost in the first round.

The previously undefeated Finn (132 pounds), a three-time state qualifier and the West 4A Regional champ, opened the tourney with an 8-7 win over Riley Merchant of Pinecrest (23-6). The weight class was particularly tough, with four unbeaten wrestlers in the 16-man bracket.

In the quarterfinals, John Helmers (25-7) of Heritage edged Finn 4-3. Neither wrestler scored in the first period, but Helmers had an escape and then a takedown in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. Finn’s escape later in the period cut the deficit to 3-1.

Finn executed a brilliant reversal out of the bottom position to start the third, tying the score at 3-3. But Helmers escaped with 1:04 left and nursed his lead against several shots by the Titan senior in the final minute. Helmers lost eventual champ James Joplin (29-0) of Northwest Guilford in the semifinals and ended up placing third.

Finn ended up 25-1 on the year and finished his career with an outstanding 146-38 record.