The McDowell Titans put themselves in a hole that probably felt about as steep as the walk from Enka High School’s baseball field back to the parking lot. A disastrous first inning was just too much for the Titans to overcome in a 9-2 loss at Enka Tuesday night.

After being off for nearly two weeks, McDowell had the opportunity to continue what has been a solid start in Mountain Athletic Conference play against a Jets squad that has struggled so far this season, having won just one conference game.

But Tuesday’s night outcome goes to prove that the game isn’t played on paper. Enka jumped on McDowell starting pitcher Hunter Byerly who was making his first start on the bump in close to a month and made it a rough go as the Jets scored eight times off the senior, knocking him out of the game before completing the first inning.

Enka put the ball in play a lot as Byerly and reliever Tryp Young were not able to strike out a batter in the first inning. McDowell (8-5, 1-1) also compounded the matter by committing two of its three errors in the first.

The end result was big trouble for the Titans.

Enka got on the board 1-0 when Ty Aycock’s reached on a two-base error with one out, scoring Owen Michelson from second. Two batters later, Zion Devore drove in Aycock with a single to left off Byerly for the second run of the inning.

Camden Crook’s groundout scoring courtesy runner Parker Roberts made it 3-0. And it got progressively worse from there. Garrett Case’s two out RBI hit was followed by another McDowell error when shortstop Braden Beck was not able to field a ground ball from Brayden McDonald to increase the lead to 5-0. A Michaelson two-run double to left and a Tanner Stewart RBI hit off Young in relief capped off the big inning.

The Jets scored once additionally in the fourth when Devore drove in Aycock who reached on an error early in the frame.

McDowell was able to prevent the shutout bid with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. It started with a base hit to right by Noah Higgins. He advanced to second on a groundout by Beck. After a walk by Evan Kelley and a strikeout by Spivey, Jacob Davis reached on an error. That allowed Higgins to cross home plate to get McDowell on the board 9-1. Eli Elliott then singled in Kelley but it was too little too late for the Titans.

McDowell finished with just six hits in total. Enka sophomore Deegan Randle took the win on the mound, tossing 6 1/3 innings allowing both runs on five hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.

Davis finished 2-for-3, Elliott (RBI) also had a multi-hit game and Isaac Gilliand joined Noah Higgins with one hit each.

Young tossed 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits, three strikeouts and three walks.

McDowell will return home Thursday to play Enka. This contest has been moved up to avoid potential weather that is forecasted on Friday. The originally scheduled non-conference game with Mitchell has been moved to May 4.