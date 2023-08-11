Summer is winding down and that means the return of local high school sports. The McDowell News is here again to be your source for local sports coverage across McDowell County for the 2023-24 school year.

Our coverage of McDowell High athletics along with middle school, youth sports and local private schools has been a trademark of the community for many years. While we continue to provide that coverage this year, some of the methods of receiving content will be different this season than in years past.

Since The McDowell News transitioned to a three-day publishing schedule earlier this summer, with print editions available by mail or at the newsstand every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it's warranted some changes to sports coverage that you, the subscriber, will notice starting this fall.

One of the biggest sporting events for the community each week is Friday night high school football. At The McDowell News, you will see a continued dedication to McDowell Titan football not only in print but also on our digital platforms including our website, www.mcdowellnews.com.

On our social media outlets you will be able to find live game-day scoring updates of sporting events along with postgame sound bites. We will still have coverage of Friday night games but those stories will primarily be found on our website the next day instead of in our Tuesday print edition. This will allow the sports department the ability to dedicate more time and space in print to focus on team and player highlights, not just of football, but for other fall sports occurring during a week as well. It also allow us to keep out print sports section more timely while not compromising on the scores and highlights from under the Friday night lights.

We feel that with the additional content avenues will be a win-win for local sports fans!

Print subscribers are reminded that their subscription includes access to our website, e-edition and mobile app. Those who'd rather read on a screen, can opt for a digital-only subscription to follow our exclusive coverage of all things McDowell. Digital and print subscriptions are available today, so visit www.mcdowellnews.com and pick the plan best for you! Also, be sure follow The McDowell News on social media platforms Facebook and ‘X’.

The sports team looks forward to covering local teams and athletes, beginning with today’s preview of McDowell High School girls volleyball as they prepare for Monday’s season opener with Mitchell.

Next week will feature season previews for McDowell Titans football as they prep for the Aug. 18 opener at home vs. R-S Central.

We hope you enjoy all the exciting local sports coverage headed your way and, as always, we thank you for your continued support of local journalism.