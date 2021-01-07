Easy win: Lady Titans shut out Freedom

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team took care of business on Wednesday, easily beating the Freedom Lady Patriots in three games.

The road win gives McDowell (7-3) two straight victories this week and more importantly, some momentum as the regular season is nearing its conclusion.

None of the three games in the match were in much doubt. The Lady Titans cruised to a 25-11 win in the first and then followed it up with 25-15 scores in the second and third games.

Jada Cannon had 14 kills and three service aces in the victory. Jessica Cannon added 11 kills and middle hitter Emily Register (3 blocks) netted six kills. Daisy Rice (2 aces) had four kills. Kelsy McPeters spiked three times and Lucy Hames (2 aces) recorded two kills.

McDowell concluded its regular season Thursday evening, hosting Hickory. Results were not available at press time. In the first matchup back in December, the Lady Tornadoes rallied late on their home court to win in five games.

The Lady Titans have already clinched a berth in the 4A State Playoffs, which begin next week.