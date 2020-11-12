Easy choice: Titans' Lewis named to Marine Corps All-America team

McDowell Titan basketball standout Trent Lewis has been named to the prestigious United State Marine Corp Semper Fidelis All-America team for 2020.

Fewer than 100 high school juniors are chosen for the team each year from among 1,200 applicants, according to a press release from the Marine Corps. The program recognizes juniors who “face life’s battles with the conviction and determination to succeed.”

Athletes are selected based on “exceptional moral character and athletic abilities,” but, most importantly, “a fighting spirit that improves the lives of their fellow citizens.”

McDowell High Principal Edwin Spivey said Lewis, who started his senior year this fall, demonstrates all those values and more.

“Trent Lewis is one of the most amazing student-athletes I’ve ever met,” said Spivey. “He is a true testament to a student-athlete who works hard, has incredible grades, and is an excellent athlete that outworks most of his peers.

“In addition to his personal battles he has overcome, he’s a kid that other kids look up to. Other kids respect him and follow his lead.”