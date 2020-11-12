Easy choice: Titans' Lewis named to Marine Corps All-America team

McDowell Titan basketball standout Trent Lewis has been named to the prestigious United State Marine Corp Semper Fidelis All-America team for 2020.
Fewer than 100 high school juniors are chosen for the team each year from among 1,200 applicants, according to a press release from the Marine Corps. The program recognizes juniors who “face life’s battles with the conviction and determination to succeed.”
Athletes are selected based on “exceptional moral character and athletic abilities,” but, most importantly, “a fighting spirit that improves the lives of their fellow citizens.”
McDowell High Principal Edwin Spivey said Lewis, who started his senior year this fall, demonstrates all those values and more.
“Trent Lewis is one of the most amazing student-athletes I’ve ever met,” said Spivey. “He is a true testament to a student-athlete who works hard, has incredible grades, and is an excellent athlete that outworks most of his peers.
“In addition to his personal battles he has overcome, he’s a kid that other kids look up to. Other kids respect him and follow his lead.”
Lewis is a two-year varsity starter for the Titans and earned All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference honors as a junior. Lewis, a 6-foot-3 junior post, led the 10-14 Titans in steals (1.3 spg) and blocked shots (20), and was second on the club in scoring (11.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). Lewis shot 44.5% from the field and 29% on 3-pointers.
Spivey said Lewis, who has faced a lifelong battle with hearing issues and has had multiple surgeries, is also an honors student with a GPA of better than 4.0.
The press release said Lewis embodies the true spirit of the award.
“Trent has worked hard to accomplish his goals, serve others and make a positive contribution to our great nation,” it read. “He has also proven his commitment to excellence and leadership through his volunteer work, superior achievement through various extracurricular activities and scholastic accomplishment. Trent embodies the same fighting spirit that Marines stand for by taking on the challenges of succeeding academically while bettering their communities and excelling in athletics and extracurricular activities.”
Spivey said the Marines made a wise selection.
“We’re proud of him for winning the Semper Fidelis award, and I know he’ll represent himself and all other student-athletes well,” said Spivey. “He’s an amazing athlete and an even better student.”
Lewis will receive his award at a ceremony Nov. 30 at noon at the school.
