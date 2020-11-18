East sweeps West as middle school sports get underway

Following the lead from high school sports, local middle school athletics kicked off on Tuesday and it started with the latest edition of the Crosstown Rivalry.

The East McDowell Lady Trojans earned a 3-0 victory against the West McDowell Lady Spartans in volleyball action at Trojan Gym.

East McDowell jumped out to early leads in all three games and was able to secure the sweep by winning 25-17 in the first, 25-19 in game two and 25-11 in the third.

Kensly Stewart had six kills in the match and a pair of aces. The first ace by Stewart clinched the first game for the Lady Trojans. Kimora Stewart (5 assists) and Amelia Padgett (3 assists) added two kills each. Kinsley McKinney had five aces and Natalie Swanson along with Karlee Gonzalez had one ace each.

Addison Staton recorded three kills for West McDowell. Miranda Wall, Sage Young and Gracie Patterson added two kills apiece. Sophie Pittman and Maggie McKinney had one kill each.

The Foothills Athletic Conference will operate on a truncated schedule for the 2020-21 sports year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. All members of the league will play each other once instead of the traditional round-robin format. Spectators will also be limited to parents of the home team to remain within current guidance for indoor gatherings.