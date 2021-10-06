East McDowell Middle stops West in volleyball matchup

The East McDowell Middle School Lady Trojans volleyball team continued its strong start in the Foothills Conference, beating crosstown rival West McDowell Tuesday afternoon in three games.

East took the first game by a 25-19 score, game two featured a 25-15 decision, and then, a 25-16 third game secured the sweep for the Lady Trojans.

In that third game, the Lady Spartans were ahead 14-12 before East finished the match on a 13-2 surge.

Kimora Stewart led East McDowell (6-0) with six kills. Amelia Padgett added five kills and Kinsley McKinney, along with Layla Presnell (3 aces) had three kills each. Riley Warren finished with one kill.

Ava Buchanan and Sanai Corpening (2 aces) had three kills each for West McDowell (2-5). Ally Tessneer finished with a pair of kills. Alexa Honeycutt and Jenna Shuping accounted for one kill each.