Some early run support and a masterful pitching performance was the perfect recipe for the McDowell Lady Titans on Tuesday in a 6-1 road win at Piedmont in the opening round of the 4A State softball playoffs.

McDowell (15-7) scored three early runs off Piedmont pitcher Ashlyn Pressley and then turned to freshmen Kinsley McKinney who shut down the Lady Panthers offensively allowing just one run on three hits. McKinney who had a great mix of her change-up, to go along with her velocity and placement, recorded five strikeouts and walked three batters. All three hits allowed by McKinney were infield hits and only two hit balls all night made it to the outfield.

The end result was a huge road win and the first playoff win for the program since the 2018 season.

“I’m very proud of the girls and their effort,” said McDowell softball coach Catriona Young. “These are the type of games where you want to come out and score first and put the pressure on the other team. Kinsley has done a good job for us all year pitching, doing her thing and relying on the defense behind her.”

The Lady Titans scored one run in the top of the first off Pressley. Maris Suttles singled to left with two outs to begin the rally. Gracie Rice then doubled to right-center scoring Suttles from first to go up 1-0.

In the second, third basemen Miranda Wall was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Later in the second, with Wall at second and two outs, Kirstin Kemper hit a fly ball to right center and reached when Piedmont’s center and right fielders collided trying to make the catch. The ball dropped out of the center fielder’s glove allowing both Wall and Kemper to score increasing the lead to 3-0.

McKinney was cruising through the first five innings of play, it wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth that the freshmen faced her first bit of adversity. Two Piedmont batters walked and a third reached on a error to load the bases with one out. Infielder Kendal Smith reached on an infield single with two outs in the sixth to put the Panthers on the board 3-1. However the threat ended there when McKinney got Bristol Outen to fly out to right with the bases loaded ending the frame.

After getting out of that situation McDowell put the game away with three runs in the seventh. Hannah Killough walked to begin the frame. McKinney then reached on a fielder’s choice in which no out was recorded. After a flyout by Kemper, lead off hitter Abby Wyatt ripped a two-run triple to right scoring Killough and McKinney to pad the lead to 5-1. And finally a slow grounder by Suttles to the right side scored Wyatt.

McDowell advances to Friday’s second-round game at top seed Hickory Ridge. The Ragin’ Bulls at 21-2 overall thumped Sun Valley 15-0 on Tuesday.