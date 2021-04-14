Early lead holds up for Cougars

The McDowell Lady Titans got a five-run sixth inning but couldn’t overcome an early deficit in a 9-5 loss to the Alexander Central Cougars on Monday at home.

McDowell (4-4) is in third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference behind South Caldwell (7-0) and Alexander Central (7-1 NWC, 8-1 overall).

The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Central added two more in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth to open up a 9-0 lead.

Lucy Hames led the way at the plate for McDowell, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Maris Suttles (RBI) and Jessica Cannon each went 2-for-4.

Avery Jordan (double) and Logan Lilly (double, 2RBIs) both went 1-for-3. Gracie Rice and Madi Smith each went 1-for-4.

Hames absorbed the loss, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in four innings of work. She struck out two and walked one. Jordan pitched three innings and gave up a pair of runs on four hits. She also struck out two and walked one.

The Lady Titans are on the road at league-leading South Caldwell today (Thursday).