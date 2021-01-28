Early coaches provided foundation for Ledford's career

It’s a story that has been told before in the pages of this newspaper, but it’s one that bears repeating.
Dwayne Ledford certainly isn’t shy about sharing it.
Ledford, the new offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons, said he has often told his players about the day he realized he was wasting his potential. It was a day that changed his life forever.
Back in 1993, Ledford was a promising sophomore athlete at McDowell High. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he was already a starter for the Titans football team and was embarking on a promising high school basketball career as well.
But Ledford will tell you he had his life set on cruise control before he got the big wakeup call. It happened in basketball practice. Ledford was dogging it, goofing off, not paying attention.
Former longtime Titans head coach Lloyd Church -- known for putting up with ZERO nonsense -- stopped practice and sent the sophomore home.
Going home early from practice meant Ledford would have to tell his father and mother, Billy and Helen, the reason for his premature exit.
But the extra time gave the youngster some things to consider.
“That changed everything for me,” said the MHS hall-of-famer. “When Coach Church sent me home, it gave me a chance to think about things. I thought of my parents and how hard they were working so I could have opportunities, and then I had to tell my dad why I got sent home.
“I decided then that if anything, I was going to over-achieve and do everything I could. When Coach Church gave me that second chance, that was it for me.”
The rest, of course, is history. Ledford went on to become one of the school’s all-time greats in both sports. He played collegiately at East Carolina University and then embarked on an eight-year professional career with teams including the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.
After that, Ledford got into coaching and became one of the college game’s most sought-after assistants before taking the offensive line coaching job with the Falcons last week.
“I have told a lot of my players that story,” said Ledford. “I can’t put into words how much it meant to me when Coach Church sent me home.
“From that day, I never wanted to look back and say, 'What if?' I wanted to do all I could and hang around as long as I could.”
Ledford was quick to point out it wasn’t just Church who influenced him.
“Those early coaches had such an impact on me,” he said. “Coach (Coy) Gibson (former MHS head football coach), and at East (East McDowell Middle School), guys like Coach (David) Comer and Coach (Wayne) Hawkins.
“And then, at the high school, to have Coach (Carson) Gowan as my position coach -- you talk about being tough.”
Ledford said he had no shortage of role models and is eternally grateful for that fact.
“I was fortunate in my childhood to have two great parents, and the biggest influences I’ve had, other than my parents, were my coaches,” he said. “Once I got through playing, I wanted to have an impact on people as well.
“It’s a blessing to be in this profession and be able to give back. I wanted to be that person who could help players stay on track and give them direction.”
Even if, on occasion, he has to send one home from practice early.