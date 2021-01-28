Early coaches provided foundation for Ledford's career

It’s a story that has been told before in the pages of this newspaper, but it’s one that bears repeating.

Dwayne Ledford certainly isn’t shy about sharing it.

Ledford, the new offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons, said he has often told his players about the day he realized he was wasting his potential. It was a day that changed his life forever.

Back in 1993, Ledford was a promising sophomore athlete at McDowell High. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, he was already a starter for the Titans football team and was embarking on a promising high school basketball career as well.

But Ledford will tell you he had his life set on cruise control before he got the big wakeup call. It happened in basketball practice. Ledford was dogging it, goofing off, not paying attention.

Former longtime Titans head coach Lloyd Church -- known for putting up with ZERO nonsense -- stopped practice and sent the sophomore home.

Going home early from practice meant Ledford would have to tell his father and mother, Billy and Helen, the reason for his premature exit.

But the extra time gave the youngster some things to consider.