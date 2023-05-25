Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Week four of the Tuesday Night Trails had arguably the best of weather so far in the 2023 bass fishing series as 42 different teams launched from Blackbear Access.

The fish were biting on Tuesday as nine of the top 10 groups compiled 10-pounds or greater on the scales. Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp picked up their first tournament win of 2023, tying Grant McPeters and Israel Gibson at 13.02 pounds. The tiebreaker went to Duncan and Crisp as they weighed in a 3.11-pound largemouth on Tuesday. That, along with weekly best 3.08-pound smallmouth bass, was key to the victory.

Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan took third place at 12.06 pounds and the second-largest smallmouth (3.07 pounds) of the night. The rest of the top five included the teams of Tony Davis and Jody Franklin at 11.06 pounds, and Dustin and Chad Greene with a total of 10.14 pounds.

The biggest largemouth of week four belonged to Hank Newson and Josh Shelton, who reeled in a 4.14-pounder, finishing in eighth place.

After four weeks of blast-offs, McPeters and Gibson (381 points) hold a slim lead in the points standings ahead of Ayers and Buchanan, who have 377 points. Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry is third at 350 points, Duncan and Crisp with Tuesday’s victory jumps into fourth place with 346 points and the team of Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe is fifth at 341 points. Only two of the teams in the top five have won individual tournaments

The rest of the top 10 inwcludes Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers (329), a tie for seventh between Dustin and Chad Greene and Anthony and Danny Killough at 326 points. Davis and Franklin move into ninth with 320 points, ahead of Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown.