Down to the wire: Scruggs holds off tough field for 2nd county golf title

NEBO — When Kyle Scruggs won the Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open in 2018, it was a birdie on the par-4 13th hole at Marion Lake Club that gave him the lift he needed.

On Sunday, Scruggs thought the 13th might just be the hole that would beat him. But the South Carolina native recovered from a triple-bogey on 13, righted the ship, and held off a stout field for his second McDowell Open title.

Scruggs shot a 2-under-par 68 Sunday to follow up his 69 from Saturday and finish 3-under for the tournament. It was just enough to edge Aaron Abts (70-68-138), Trent Jones (67-72-139) and 2019 champ Taylor Young (71-68-139). Two-time defending champ Noah Bumgarner shot 148 in his attempt to become the event’s first three-peat winner.

“When I won in 2018, I made a birdie on 13 and that’s what helped me win,” Scruggs said. “This year, I hit it a little left, and you’ve got that tree that’s kind of blocking you. I tried to hit a little low 6-iron, and it squirted out of bounds and I wind up making a triple there.

“I was like, the hole that helped me win it, is the hole that’s going to help me lose it. I made a bogey on the next hole, and one of my good buddies, Trent Jones, went par-birdie, so I knew he gained four shots in two holes. I went from pretty much being in the driver’s seat to losing by one.”

But the triple on 13 and subsequent bogey on 14 were the only blemishes on Scruggs’ scorecard Sunday. He made birdie on 16 to get back on track, and was solid the rest of the way.

“Sixteen settled me back in after what I had just done,” he said.

Scruggs later closed it out with a clutch, 6-foot par putt on 18. At the time, he didn’t know where he stood, but was certain the putt was vital.

“I wasn’t sure if it was to win or tie or what, but I knew I had to have it,” he said.

It was indeed a dogfight down the stretch, with multiple players in the first two flights challenging for the lead.

Matt McFalls (69-71-140), Daniel Elkins (69-71-140) and course record holder Chase Holland (72-68-140) were close behind Scruggs in a remarkably long list of contenders.

Jeff Rumberg shot 141 to win his first seniors title, and five-time open champ Rick Condrey shot 141 to win the super seniors championship (70 and older) for the first time.

The duo was part of a group of 11 players who were at even-par or better after the first round. Colton Makowiec carded a 67 Saturday and held a two-stroke lead over six other players, including Scruggs. Makowiec shot 76 Sunday.

The tourney featured a record turnout, with 108 golfers teeing off Saturday, and Sunday’s round comprised a whopping 10 flights. The 2020 tournament held the previous record with 91 players.

“Obviously, that’s awesome,” said Lake Club Professional Greg Parker. “I don’t know that I saw that coming, for us to get to this point. But hopefully, that’s a product of the fact we try to do things correctly here in running our tournaments. And the golf course is in good shape. It’s nice to see all this. Hopefully it bodes well for tournaments going forward. I’m tickled to death with that turnout.”

Scruggs was complimentary of Parker and the club.

“It was a really strong field,” Scruggs said. “I think this tournament keeps growing every year and Greg does a great job running the tournament. I think it shows how strong of a field you have in McDowell and the surrounding counties.”

Other flight winners included Abts, Dan Shook, Greg Auton, Clayton Burnette, Derek McGee, Snuffy Johnson, Lenny Younce, J.J. Laughridge, Josh Davis, Craig Rose, Rocky Burgess and three-time Major League All-Star Greg Holland.

No ladies participated in this year’s tourney.

McDowell County Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Champions

Winners

1980—Brian Reep

1981—Cecil Kaylor

1982—Bucky Reep

1983—Danny Gurley

1984—Spencer Davis

1985—Bucky Reep

1986—Dave Nell

1987—Junior Dalton

1988—Jim Johnson

1989—Jim Johnson

1990—William “Scooter” Farley

1991—Jim Johnson

1992—Jim Johnson

1993—John Connelly

1994—Jim Johnson

1995—Steve Dalton

1996—Frank Farley

1997—Justin Briggs

1998—Tony Brooks

1999—Justin Briggs

2000—Rick Condrey

2001—John Connelly

2002—Rick Condrey

2003—Rick Condrey

2004 – Brian Curry

2005 – Brian Curry

2006 – Rick Condrey

2007 – Chase Holland

2008 – Josh Davis

2009 – Josh Davis

2010 – Rick Condrey

2011 – Corey Holland

2012 – Jimmy Reynolds

2013 – Patrick Waters

2014 – Jimmy Reynolds

2015 – No tournament

2016 – Brandon Godfrey

2017 – Colby Odom

2018 – Kyle Scruggs

2019 – Taylor Young

2020 – Noah Bumgarner

2021 – Noah Bumgarner

2022 – Kyle Scruggs