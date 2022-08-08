Down to the wire: Scruggs holds off tough field for 2nd county golf title

NEBO — When Kyle Scruggs won the Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open in 2018, it was a birdie on the par-4 13th hole at Marion Lake Club that gave him the lift he needed.
On Sunday, Scruggs thought the 13th might just be the hole that would beat him. But the South Carolina native recovered from a triple-bogey on 13, righted the ship, and held off a stout field for his second McDowell Open title.
Scruggs shot a 2-under-par 68 Sunday to follow up his 69 from Saturday and finish 3-under for the tournament. It was just enough to edge Aaron Abts (70-68-138), Trent Jones (67-72-139) and 2019 champ Taylor Young (71-68-139). Two-time defending champ Noah Bumgarner shot 148 in his attempt to become the event’s first three-peat winner.
“When I won in 2018, I made a birdie on 13 and that’s what helped me win,” Scruggs said. “This year, I hit it a little left, and you’ve got that tree that’s kind of blocking you. I tried to hit a little low 6-iron, and it squirted out of bounds and I wind up making a triple there.
“I was like, the hole that helped me win it, is the hole that’s going to help me lose it. I made a bogey on the next hole, and one of my good buddies, Trent Jones, went par-birdie, so I knew he gained four shots in two holes. I went from pretty much being in the driver’s seat to losing by one.”
But the triple on 13 and subsequent bogey on 14 were the only blemishes on Scruggs’ scorecard Sunday. He made birdie on 16 to get back on track, and was solid the rest of the way.
“Sixteen settled me back in after what I had just done,” he said.
Scruggs later closed it out with a clutch, 6-foot par putt on 18. At the time, he didn’t know where he stood, but was certain the putt was vital.
“I wasn’t sure if it was to win or tie or what, but I knew I had to have it,” he said.
It was indeed a dogfight down the stretch, with multiple players in the first two flights challenging for the lead.
Matt McFalls (69-71-140), Daniel Elkins (69-71-140) and course record holder Chase Holland (72-68-140) were close behind Scruggs in a remarkably long list of contenders.
Jeff Rumberg shot 141 to win his first seniors title, and five-time open champ Rick Condrey shot 141 to win the super seniors championship (70 and older) for the first time.
The duo was part of a group of 11 players who were at even-par or better after the first round. Colton Makowiec carded a 67 Saturday and held a two-stroke lead over six other players, including Scruggs. Makowiec shot 76 Sunday.
The tourney featured a record turnout, with 108 golfers teeing off Saturday, and Sunday’s round comprised a whopping 10 flights. The 2020 tournament held the previous record with 91 players.
“Obviously, that’s awesome,” said Lake Club Professional Greg Parker. “I don’t know that I saw that coming, for us to get to this point. But hopefully, that’s a product of the fact we try to do things correctly here in running our tournaments. And the golf course is in good shape. It’s nice to see all this. Hopefully it bodes well for tournaments going forward. I’m tickled to death with that turnout.”
Scruggs was complimentary of Parker and the club.
“It was a really strong field,” Scruggs said. “I think this tournament keeps growing every year and Greg does a great job running the tournament. I think it shows how strong of a field you have in McDowell and the surrounding counties.”
Other flight winners included Abts, Dan Shook, Greg Auton, Clayton Burnette, Derek McGee, Snuffy Johnson, Lenny Younce, J.J. Laughridge, Josh Davis, Craig Rose, Rocky Burgess and three-time Major League All-Star Greg Holland.
No ladies participated in this year’s tourney.
McDowell County Men’s Al Farley Open Golf Champions
Winners
1980—Brian Reep
1981—Cecil Kaylor
1982—Bucky Reep
1983—Danny Gurley
1984—Spencer Davis
1985—Bucky Reep
1986—Dave Nell
1987—Junior Dalton
1988—Jim Johnson
1989—Jim Johnson
1990—William “Scooter” Farley
1991—Jim Johnson
1992—Jim Johnson
1993—John Connelly
1994—Jim Johnson
1995—Steve Dalton
1996—Frank Farley
1997—Justin Briggs
1998—Tony Brooks
1999—Justin Briggs
2000—Rick Condrey
2001—John Connelly
2002—Rick Condrey
2003—Rick Condrey
2004 – Brian Curry
2005 – Brian Curry
2006 – Rick Condrey
2007 – Chase Holland
2008 – Josh Davis
2009 – Josh Davis
2010 – Rick Condrey
2011 – Corey Holland
2012 – Jimmy Reynolds
2013 – Patrick Waters
2014 – Jimmy Reynolds
2015 – No tournament
2016 – Brandon Godfrey
2017 – Colby Odom
2018 – Kyle Scruggs
2019 – Taylor Young
2020 – Noah Bumgarner
2021 – Noah Bumgarner
2022 – Kyle Scruggs