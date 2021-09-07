 Skip to main content
Down for now: McDowell jayvees currently sidelined with conference opener set for next week
  • Updated
McDowell's junior varsity football team is currently down due to a COVID-19 quarantine, and the Titans' game at home against Tuscola Thursday has been canceled. McDowell is scheduled to play at T.C. Roberson Sept. 16 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener.

