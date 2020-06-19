Doing all they can: Titans holding conditioning workouts during coronavirus crisis

On the field, athletes and coaches kept their distance during footwork drills and sprints.

Needless to say, it’s been a challenge for everyone involved.

“After the 20 minutes worth of paperwork you get through, and you get their temperature checked and you send them to the field and make sure they’re 6 feet apart and you can’t use a football or a helmet or shoulder pads. There are some challenges,” said Brewer.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended all sports activities March 12 as the novel coronavirus began to proliferate. When North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services canceled the remainder of the school term Apr. 24, the NCHSAA followed suit and wrote off the rest of the athletic season.

The stoppage came at a bad time for the Titans. McDowell, coming off a 1-9 season, returns a solid group of seniors and had a successful jayvee squad. Enthusiasm was high in early March.

“I hate it for these kids, because we had just maxed in the weight room when they sent us home, and we had some big gains and the kids were excited,” said Brewer. “We were jacked up, and then, ‘see ya.’ And there we’ve been since March.”