Deyton claims State, District 4-H titles

McDowell County 4-H member Bre Deyton recently competed in the West District 4-H and State 4-H horse shows, taking top honors in her division in both.
Deyton and her horse, Red Feather’s Princess, won first place in the non-trotting junior division at the district show, which was held at the WNC Agriculture Center in Fletcher.
That victory qualified Deyton for the state competition, which was held at the Gov. James B. Hunt Horse Complex in Raleigh. Although Deyton had captured the district non-trotting title before, this was her first state championship. The title came in her final year before aging out of the junior division.