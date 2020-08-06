Delay of game: NCHSAA suspends fall sports practice again after Cooper's announcement

The announcement Wednesday by Governor Roy Cooper that North Carolina would continue in Phase 2 of the plan to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic will likely delay the start of the high school fall sports season another 10 days.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and Commissioner Que Tucker issued a statement Thursday morning that read, in part: “At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools.”
Practice for fall sports traditionally begins on Aug. 1 in N.C., but the association recently delayed the start until Sept. 1 as the state has seen its COVID-19 numbers soar. Cooper’s three-part plan provides for a gradual reopening, but has been adjusted in response to the spread of the potentially deadly virus.
The NCHSAA statement indicated the staff and board of directors would review all available options to return athletes to competition. The association plans to introduce a sports calendar before Aug. 17.
“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made,” the release read.
Phase 2 of the plan went into effect for high school sports earlier this week, and eased some of the restrictions of Phase 1. Players were allowed to use equipment such as balls for the first time, with all equipment being sanitized after each workout. Workouts are still limited to the same numbers as in Phase 1: 25 people outdoors, 10 people indoors, coaches included.
The NCHSAA suspended all sports activities March 12 as the novel coronavirus began to proliferate. When Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services canceled the remainder of the school term Apr. 24, the NCHSAA followed suit and wrote off the rest of the athletic season, halting the spring sports seasons in their early stages and canceling the state basketball championship games.
