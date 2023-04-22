It was a rough night at the plate for the McDowell Titans, but it was an even rougher night with the gloves. When you give a team as good as the T.C. Roberson Rams extra outs, the outcome is usually not good. The Rams made those mistakes pay in the middle innings to beat McDowell 9-1 at Smith-Holmes Field.

The Titans knew they needed a strong effort from the pitching staff plus a crisp defense in this series to have a chance. McDowell starter Jacob Davis made it through the Roberson lineup the first time safely, but a four-run bottom of the third set the tone for the rest of the night.

The third began when Davis struck out Zeb Swangim on three pitches, but a passed ball by catcher Isaac Gilliand allowed Swangin to reach. Nick Parham followed with a hard-hit ground ball to second. However Eli Elliott mishandled the grounder, negating what looked like a sure double play. Instead, Roberson had two on with big trouble on the horizon.

A wild pitch by Davis allowed the runners to advance. Caden Davidson then put the home team in front 1-0 on a sacrifice fly scoring Swangim. With one out, Reno Jeter came to the plate and worked a three-ball count on Davis. On a 3-1 pitch, Jeter blasted a two-run homerun to right-center increasing the lead to 3-0.

Nick Moses followed with a one-out double to left continuing the onslaught. Moses advanced to third on the second passed ball of the inning and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from pitcher Micah Simpson to make it 4-0. After Jake Parham reached on the third error of the inning, Davis finally got out of the jam with a groundout by Asher Ring to Hunter Byerly at third.

That frame forced Davis from the mound, but it didn’t stop the Rams offense as they tacked on a single run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Jeter hit a second home run in the sixth, another two-run shot off relief pitcher Tryp Young.

The pitching combination of Simpson and Jeter slowed down the Titans at the plate as they combined for just four hits on Friday. Simpson took the win going 4 1/3, allowing all four hits and the one run that came across in the fifth. McDowell had a threat going in the fifth with two runners on when Jeter came in from right field to replace Simpson. The junior ended the rally in the fifth and finished out the game with 2 2/3 hitless innings, striking out three batters and walking a pair.

McDowell was able to end the shutout bid with a single run in the top of the fifth. Noah Higgins singled and advanced to second on a fielding error. Left fielder Matthew Spivey followed with a sharp base hit ending Simpson’s night on the mound. Higgins scored on a wild pitch by Jeter but the Titans were not able to add on to that. Davis was retired on a ground out and Braden Beck struck out stranding Spivey at third.

Davis and Zack Whitson (1-for-3) accounted for the other hits off the Roberson pitching staff.

McDowell (10-7. 5-3) will return to action Tuesday at Asheville.

McDowell 3, T.C. Roberson 3 (Jayvee Baseball)

The McDowell Titans with a late surge was able to force a 3-3 tie with T.C. Roberson on Friday afternoon at Smith-Holmes Field.

The Rams were up by a 3-0 score after five innings and was in a position to shut out McDowell. However, a three-run top of the sixth keep things alive for the Titans forcing an extra inning. Neither team pushed across a run in the seventh forcing the game to end in a tie.

Keller Bradley walked to begin the McDowell sixth. After a flyout by Christian Elliott, a Danny Brown base hit put runners on the corners. Mason Brewer reached on an error allowing Keller to score and Brown to reach third to make it a 3-1 game. Brown scored on a groundout by Alex Barnes to get the Titans within a run at 3-2 with two outs in the sixth.

With two outs and Brewer at third, Griffin Young on a 1-0 pitch singled past shortstop, scoring Brewer easily and tying the game. The rally continued as Drue Rose walked and Hayden Shelton reached on an error to load the bases. McDowell had a chance to take the lead, but Job Marsh struck out ending the rally.

Levi Boone tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Boone recorded four strikeouts and walked four. Bradley tossed the final two innings allowing a hit and striking out two.

Bradley walked two batters and hit one Rams batters in the bottom of the seventh. However, the sophomore induced a fielder's choice at home plate, a fly out to center field and a groundout to Rose at second to secure the tie.