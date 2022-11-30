Defensive dominance: Lady Titans overwhelm Hilltoppers

RUTHERFORDTON – The McDowell Lady Titans didn’t actually start applying pressure defense to the R-S Central Hilltoppers as soon as they got off the bus Tuesday.

But to the Hilltoppers, it must have seemed that way.

McDowell’s withering defensive effort overwhelmed the Hilltoppers, and the Lady Titans delivered a 60-10 thrashing to remain unbeaten at 3-0 headed into Wednesday’s showdown at South Caldwell (late).

McDowell scored the game’s first 23 points and held the Hilltoppers without a field goal for the first 29:56. R-S Central didn’t make a shot from the field until Dee Watkins’ 3-pointer with 2:04 to play. The bucket trimmed the margin to 58-6.

It was the third straight time the Lady Titans brought the 40-point mercy rule into effect this season, with the clock running the entire second half thanks to a 43-3 halftime lead.

“We played really hard on defense,” McDowell head coach Zack McCartha said. “At times, we didn’t move the ball quite as well offensively as we have been, but we played so hard on defense we compensated for that.”

The Lady Titans turned R-S Central over 36 times, with 27 of those coming on steals. McDowell limited the Hilltoppers to just 14 shots from the floor. They made three of them, all in the final two minutes.

Ten McDowell players scored in the game and 11 had at least one steal.

Freshman Kimora Stewart came off the bench for game-highs of 18 points, eight rebounds – six of them on the offensive glass – and five steals. Stewart went 8-of-9 from the floor. Her sister, sophomore point guard Kensly Stewart (3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals), tossed in 10 points.

Brooklyn Thompson (5 rebounds, 2 steals) and Kierstin Kemper chipped in six apiece.

McCartha got all 13 players who dressed into the game by the early portion of the second quarter, and McDowell continued throwing waves of fresh legs at the Hilltoppers all night.

“Everybody is positive and pulling for each other,” McCartha said. “The energy and the environment are really positive right now and I’m excited about that.”

The Stewart sisters combined for 12 of McDowell’s 21 first-quarter points, and the Lady Titans led 23-0 before Nyqueria Petty’s free throw got Central on the board with 6:52 to go before halftime.

The Hilltoppers managed only two more points, both from the foul line, in the opening half. Karlie Kemper’s two free throws with 53 seconds left in the second quarter stretched the lead to 43-3, kicking the running clock into effect for the whole second half. It was 50-3 after three periods.

Through three games, the Lady Titans had outscored their opponents 204-40.

McDowell (60) Faith Laws 0-4 0-0 0, Peyton McPeters 1-3 0-0 2, Brooklyn Thompson 2-5 2-6 6, Sage Young 1-3 0-0 3, Kensly Stewart 5-10 0-0 10, Kaylin Darveaux 0-3 0-0, Kimora Stewart 8-9 1-2 18, Clara McCartha 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Washburn 1-1 0-0 2, Kinsley McKinney 2-3 0-0 5, Karlie Kemper 1-5 2-2 4, Kierstin Kemper 2-7 2-2 6, Abby McMahan 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 25-61 7-12 60.

R-S Central (10) Abagail Mason 0-2 1-2 1, Dee Watkins 1-6 0-0 3, Lily Lopez 0-0 0-0 0, Kyla Igles 0-1 0-0 0, Nyqueria Petty 1-3 1-3 3, Katie Cabon 0-0 0-0 0, Callie Cobb 0-1 1-2 1, Honesty Bradley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 3-14 3-7 10.

McDowell 21 22 07 10 – 60

R-S Central 00 03 00 07 – 10

Rebounds: MHS (27) RSC (13) Rebound leaders: MHS (Ki. Stewart 8) 3-point goals: MHS (3-16) RSC (1-4) MHS (Ke. Stewart, McPeters, Darveaux 0-1, Young 1-3, Laws, McCartha 0-2, Ki. Stewart 1-2, McKinney 1-1, Ka. Kemper 0-3) RSC (Mason 0-1, Watkins 1-3) MHS assist leaders: (Ke. Stewart, Washburn 2) MHS steals leaders: (Ki. Stewart 5, Washburn 4) Turnovers: MHS (8) RSC (36)