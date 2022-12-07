Defending the fort: Titans sweep foes in home quad-match

The McDowell Titan wrestling team defended its home turf ferociously Tuesday evening, picked up three solid victories in a quad-match.

The Titans scored wins over Mountain Heritage, Watauga and West Henderson to improve to 8-6 in duals.

McDowell will compete in the Annual West Henderson Falcon Frenzy individual tournament this Friday and Saturday. The Titans will open Mountain 3A/4A Conference action with a home quad next Tuesday, Dec. 13, against league foes T.C. Roberson and Erwin and nonconference opponent Brevard (5:30 start).

McDowell 60, Mountain Heritage 18 – The Titans took control early, winning six of the first seven bouts.

Hunter Pittman (170) started things off with a 6-2 win over Colin Ray. The Cougars briefly recaptured the lead at 6-3 when Gabe Onchi pinned Kane Thomas at 182.

But the Titans won the next five weight classes. Bryson Stines (195) pinned Nate Pate. Hayden Haynes (220) pinned Michael Woodard. Jonathan Hall (285) pinned Adam Pate. Mountain Heritage then forfeited to Morgan Repasky at 106. Harper Thompson (113) pinned Matthew Sechevich, and the Titans led 33-6.

The Cougars’ Eber Onchi pinned Tony Austin at 120 before the Titans’ Rylan Patterson (126) got the points back with a pin of Nic Johnson. Gonzalo Castillo (132) pinned Andrew Carpenter. Mountain Heritage got its final win of the night when Tucker Fox pinned Logan Laurie at 138.

McDowell won the last three. Nicholas Brown (145) scored a 12-8 decision over Elijah Wilson. Josh Ellis (152) pinned Ashton Robinson. And Hunter Kirby (160) pinned Jhovani Gonzalez in the finale.

McDowell 51, Watauga 24 – The Titans were too much for their old Northwestern 4A Conference rivals.

The match started at 160, where Palmer Smith pinned Kirby to give the Pioneers a short-lived 6-0 lead.

But Pittman (170) edged Carson Smith 11-9. Thomas (182) pinned Remington Trice. Stines (195) defeated John Lantigua 7-4. Haynes (220) pinned Trabey Shepherd. Hall (285) pinned Eli Greene. Watauga forfeited to Repasky (106).

Thompson was pinned by Isaac Hensley at 113 and Austin was pinned by Creed Casner at 120. Patterson (126) then pinned Ryder Sullivan and Castillo (132) pinned Mike Menchu-Yax. Laurie (138) was pinned by Jacob Steadman, but Brown (145) pinned David Brooks and Ellis (152) pinned Jordan Lemus to finish out the match.

McDowell 48, West Henderson 27 – Once again, the Titans’ upper-weight grapplers staked the team to a big lead and McDowell coasted home from there.

Thomas (182) pinned Cesar Reyes. Stines (195) picked up a forfeit. Haynes (220) pinned Owen Ruiz. Hall (285) then pinned Cameron Whitmire.

Repasky (106) dropped a 9-5 decision to Justin Reyes. Thompson (113) was pinned by Camden Kachilo. Austin (120) got the Titans back on track with a pin of Devin Toms. Patterson (126) followed with a pin of Matthew Lupo.

Castillo (132) was pinned by William Deaver. Laurie (138) pinned Levi Worsham. Brown (145) was pinned by Jacob Ed. Ellis (152) pinned Tony Delgado. Kirby (160) was pinned by Zackary Blankenship. Pittman (170) closed it out with a 10-7 decision victory in the finale.

Last week, the Titans had a tough go of it at the Alexander Central Duals, dropping four matches.

Providence Day 38, McDowell 36 – The Titans won just one bout on the mat, Haynes’ pin of Hudson Clavin at 220.

Thomas, Stines, Barrier, Austin and Rhyne Nichols accepted forfeits. McDowell led 30-6 before Providence Day won six of the final seven weight classes.

Mallard Creek 57, McDowell 10 – The Titans scored only three victories in a lopsided defeat.

Patterson (126) won a 4-0 decision over Isaac Marez. Pittman won a 16-7 major decision over Kamari Chisholm. Stines (195) beat Jahmir El Amin Williams.

Alexander Central 42, McDowell 30 – The Titans dropped a close one to their old Northwestern Conference rivals.

Pittman (170), Barrier (220), Haynes (285), Repasky (106) and Patterson (126) all pinned their opponents.

North Henderson 62, McDowell 18 – The Titans couldn’t keep pace with North Henderson, winning at just three weight classes.

Patterson (126) pinned Curtis Carver. Stines (195) pinned Chico Vega. Haynes (285) pinned Leobardo Aguilar.