Week five of the Tuesday Night Trail featured another good showing as 37 teams launched from Blackbear Access.

The top 10 of this week’s action had a fairly tight gradient in totals submitted. Darren Sigmon and Charlie Sipe won their first tournament of the season, reeling in a cumulative weight of 12.10 pounds and beating Israel Gibson and Grant McPeters by 2 pounds. Sipe and Sigmon recorded the biggest smallmouth of the night at 3.09 pounds. Gibson and McPeters tied with Bryan Silvers and Kevin Glenn at 10.01 pounds. The tiebreaker fell in the advantage of McPeters, who brought in a 2.05-pound smallmouth.

Tony Davis and Jody Franklin came in fourth on Tuesday with a weight of 9.13 pounds. Dale Duncan and Jody Crisp was a close fifth at 9.09, just ahead of Dustin Ayers and Dustin McCurry (9.08) and Bryan Roberts and Todd Childers at exactly 9 pounds. Anthony and Danny Killough finished in eighth place Tuesday at 8.08 pounds, Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown was ninth (8.06) and the team of Jeff Wilson and Justin Ramsey rounded out the top 10 with a weight of 8.05 pounds.

Keith and Andrew Morris reeled in the largest bigmouth of the evening at 4.05 pounds, finishing 22nd out of the 37 teams that launched.

Looking at the points standings, the top 10 after five weeks are separated by 74 points. McPeters and Gibson (478 points) enjoy a 20-point lead over Todd Ayers and Artie Buchanan (458) and a 37-point advantage over third-place Sigmon and Sipe.

Ayers and McCurry (438) hold a slight advantage of Duncan and Crisp (436) for fourth place in points. Roberts and Childers (416) hold a four-point lead in sixth place over the Killoughs and Davis and Franklin. To finish out the top 10 in points, Bryan Silvers and Todd Glenn are tied with Tom McCombs and Darryl Brown with 404 points each.