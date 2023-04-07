We are unofficially at the halfway point of the 2023 high school baseball season and the McDowell Titans, after fighting some adversities early on, have put themselves in solid footing with roughly a month to go in the regular season.

The team faced questions going into the season, mainly centered around inexperience on the roster and how new faces would respond to playing at the varsity level. Five different sophomores are starting and playing extensive roles on the ream. Then just a couple weeks in, their ace pitcher goes down to injury. The combination of the two could have led to a lot of struggles on the field but so far this unit is holding their own after 12 games.

McDowell is off to an 8-4 start overall and is 4-0 in Mountain Athletic Conference play, joining T.C. Roberson as the only league members so far to be perfect in the conference two series in. McDowell head coach Alex Smith couldn’t have scripted a much better response from a team with a lot of question marks.

“I’m real pleased with how our team has responded so far this season and the work they are putting in,” added Smith. “We knew going in there would be a lot of unknown with our sophomores and it was a case of just getting out there and playing and see how we would fare. I’ve been pleased with how they have blended in with the older guys.”

The biggest area where the sophomore class has stepped in is on the pitching mound. Four of the five underclassmen have pitched extensive innings. A lot of that has been a result of the team’s ace, Hunter Byerly, who hasn’t pitched for three weeks due to a shoulder tightness. Byerly, who was expected to carry a big load as the staff’s ace, has been missed but the response has been admirable. Of the 80 innings pitched so far, all but 11 of them has been distributed among four different arms, all 10th graders.

Kyson Rinnert leads the way with a 3-1 record in four starts with an earned run average of 3.50. He leads the team in strikeouts with 40 and has allowed no extra base hits in 26 innings of action.

Teammate Jacob Davis, another sophomore, is second on the workload with a 2-1 mark in the same number of starts as Rinnert. Davis, with a deceptive delivery and ball movement, has a 3.81 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22 innings.

Complimenting those two are Tryp Young (1-1, 11 IP, 3.18 ERA) and Braden Gardin (1-0, 10 IP, 2.10 ERA), who has pitched mainly in relief and has been able to get the staff through a busy schedule so far.

The value of these four pitchers has been immense to this point.

“Losing Hunter is a deal. He’s your horse; he’s your guy that is the ace and the one we expected a lot from this year,” added Coach Smith. “That really changed the course of things for us as a team but our guys have stepped up in his absence. Our pitching has kept us in games and allowed us to win.”

The good news for McDowell is that Byerly has been cleared to resume baseball activities after an MRI last week showed no structural issues.

“It was great news to receive on Hunter. We’ll get him back throwing soon. We’re not sure exactly how much he will pitch. For Hunter it will be a thing of pain management and dealing with that but just having him available is a boost to the team mentally as much as anything.”

McDowell was originally scheduled to play two non-conference games during spring break but both of those contests were moved to later dates and the team will have a gap of 12 days between last week’s 6-3 win over North Buncombe and the next scheduled game on Tuesday at Enka. Coach Smith noted how the gap may have served a few players well as it could allow some nagging injuries to heal up.

Once play returns on Tuesday the Titans will begin a run of six games in a 10- day period. Consecutive weeks of three games will further emphasize the importance of the pitching depth on the team.

One area where McDowell may need to rely more on is with the bats. The team has averaged 6.75 runs a contest but in two of the four losses have scored less than two runs. Davis leads the team with a .429 average with a home run and five RBI’s. The biggest run production has come from second basemen Eli Elliott (.342 avg,) who is tied with Isaac Gilliand for team most in RBI’s with 10.

The combination of continued solid pitching and increased offensive presence will be needed as series with T.C. Roberson (9-5), Asheville (9-5) and A.C. Reynolds (6-6) remain over the last month of the regular season.