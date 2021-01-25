Creative scheduling: MHS hoops facing crazy schedule this week in midst of pandemic

Both McDowell and Watauga’s boys teams agreed to moving the Feb. 5 regularly scheduled game ahead a week to avoid running into a similar prolonged layoff between games.

McDowell at 3-2 in league play is just a half-game behind Alexander Central at the top of the conference standings while the Pioneers are 1-4 in the conference. Tuesday’s game will put both squads at the halfway mark on the schedule. In the first matchup on Jan. 13, the Titans were 68-62 winners in Boone.

Tuesday’s adjusted schedule will result in an extremely rare circumstance where the varsity programs will be playing regular-season games on the same night but at a different site against different teams. The scheduling irregularities are one of many things that make the truncated 2021 high school basketball season in the middle of a pandemic so unique.

On Thursday, McDowell will make up a pair of games lost from this past week against South Caldwell. The junior varsity boys will take the floor at 4:30 p.m. at Titan Gym with the varsity girls following at 6 p.m. Both games are being held on Thursday due to quarantines that were in place a week ago with the MHS jayvee boys and South Caldwell girls.

Once we get to the weekend, McDowell will find itself again in a split schedule at Hickory High School due to a continued quarantine with the girls' basketball program. There will be one contest on Friday evening, varsity boys only at 6 p.m. against the Red Tornadoes. On Saturday morning, a jayvee/varsity girls doubleheader will take place starting at 10 a.m. There will be no jayvee boys contest this weekend as Hickory will remain in quarantine through the weekend.