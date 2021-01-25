Creative scheduling: MHS hoops facing crazy schedule this week in midst of pandemic

McDowell High School will have an action-packed basketball schedule this week including a scheduling setup that is a first in the athletic program’s history.
McDowell’s varsity girls and boys were scheduled to be on the road at Freedom starting tonight, but last week both the Patriots and Lady Patriots were in COVID-19 quarantine, and that, as of late last week, had put the status of the rivalry series in doubt.
The Freedom girls, however, will be exiting their hiatus in time to host the Lady Titans on Tuesday. Because Freedom does not have a junior varsity girls basketball team this winter, there will be a single varsity girls contest at Crump-Rogers Gymnasium starting at 6 p.m.
Tuesday night's matchup is an opportunity for McDowell (2-2 overall, 2-2 NWC) to gain a little ground in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls standings. Freedom and Alexander Central are both tied in league standings at 3-0 with Hickory at 2-1 and the Lady Titans in fourth a game behind.
Both squads will be playing their first contests in 11 days. The Lady Patriots were 46-38 winners at South Caldwell back on Jan. 15 while McDowell lost by a 50-40 score at Alexander Central on the same date.
While the McDowell girls will play their regularly scheduled game, the Titans will not make the trip to Morganton due to the Freedom boys' continued quarantine. Instead, McDowell hosts Watauga in a junior varsity/varsity boys doubleheader that begins at 4:30 at Titan Gym.
Both McDowell and Watauga’s boys teams agreed to moving the Feb. 5 regularly scheduled game ahead a week to avoid running into a similar prolonged layoff between games.
McDowell at 3-2 in league play is just a half-game behind Alexander Central at the top of the conference standings while the Pioneers are 1-4 in the conference. Tuesday’s game will put both squads at the halfway mark on the schedule. In the first matchup on Jan. 13, the Titans were 68-62 winners in Boone.
Tuesday’s adjusted schedule will result in an extremely rare circumstance where the varsity programs will be playing regular-season games on the same night but at a different site against different teams. The scheduling irregularities are one of many things that make the truncated 2021 high school basketball season in the middle of a pandemic so unique.
On Thursday, McDowell will make up a pair of games lost from this past week against South Caldwell. The junior varsity boys will take the floor at 4:30 p.m. at Titan Gym with the varsity girls following at 6 p.m. Both games are being held on Thursday due to quarantines that were in place a week ago with the MHS jayvee boys and South Caldwell girls.
Once we get to the weekend, McDowell will find itself again in a split schedule at Hickory High School due to a continued quarantine with the girls' basketball program. There will be one contest on Friday evening, varsity boys only at 6 p.m. against the Red Tornadoes. On Saturday morning, a jayvee/varsity girls doubleheader will take place starting at 10 a.m. There will be no jayvee boys contest this weekend as Hickory will remain in quarantine through the weekend.