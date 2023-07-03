McDowell County Little League has had a lot of things to be proud of this baseball season. From the record number of participation this year in the program (more than 800 kids) to having six different all-star teams qualify for various state tournaments. However, the greatest accomplishment for 2023 had nothing to do with winning or losing games but instead it had to do with becoming a more inclusive program for the community.

McDowell County fielded a Challenger Division program for the first time this spring and it was an instant success with players, parents and the community as a whole. Little League Challenger Division was founded in 1989 by Little League International for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges. Any individual with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate. If an individual can participate in the traditional Little League baseball or softball program with reasonable accommodations, they should do so. The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4 to 18; or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school.

McDowell County Little League and McDowell Parks and Recreation made the decision to start up the program this past off-season and they hope the success of 2023 is only the start of what becomes an expansive, all-inclusive addition to providing recreation opportunities for that sector of the population.

“Being able to improve our capabilities to serve the entire population of McDowell County is a top goal of the department,” said McDowell Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh. “We sat down with Little League before the season and it took about two minutes to come on board using the Little League structure to provide an opportunity for all youth.”

Up to 14 participants signed up for the Challenger Division this season countywide, and for Friday nights from late April to early June they came to Maple Leaf Sports Complex to enjoy America’s Pastime.

The goals involved with the Challenger Division are pretty simple. And that’s to have a good time and make lifetime memories. And by the look on the faces of those who played during the season, both of those goals were achieved.

“This first year of Challenger Division was a true blessing to our entire program,” said McDowell County Little League President Kevin Price. “The support from our community was outstanding. We had a lot of past and present Little League players who would come and cheer on these kids. It was our pleasure to provide this opportunity for our local Challenger athletes and we hope to piggyback off that going into next season.”

Parents also found much joy in seeing their children along with others in an enjoyable environment.

“It was an absolute joy to watch these kids on Friday evenings,” said Angela Childers, whose son Garrett participated in the Challenger Division this season. “It was amazing to see support from the community, to see people who didn’t have kids involved to spend their Friday night to come watch the kids play. It means a lot as a parent. Garrett was absolutely living his best life out there.”

Melissa Bradley also agrees with the overall sentiment of the Challenger Division being a huge success. Her son Jesse participated in the league this spring. She also credited Tristan Arrowood for being the coach on the field that organized each of the games that were played.

“Coach Arrowood led the Moo and Booyah in having fun together and building relationships. The parent and community support displayed was heartwarming. The press box made each game heartwarming and fun with music, player intros and score updates. I am so thankful the rec department was able to add this division to our Little League program. We look forward to the many years to come as the Challenger Division grows!”

The 2023 season included five different Friday night Challenger games and then a finale that was held on a Saturday back in early June. And at the end of the season, all Challenger athletes were recognized on the field and given a medallion.

McDowell is only one of two Little League charters statewide that has a Challenger Division program; however, momentum may start to build down the road as neighboring charters inside District 1 have reached out to district administration during this season to see how the McDowell program has worked. If the momentum can grow in surrounding counties within the district, some interleague games may be an option in the future.

Regardless as to whether other programs follow, McDowell County Little League has set the tone in providing all-inclusive activities for the rest of McDowell County and surrounding areas of western North Carolina.