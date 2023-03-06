Another basketball season for McDowell County officially came to an end on Saturday as the 3A West Regional Championships were held at McDowell High School’s Titan Gymnasium. And while neither the Titans nor Lady Titans were able to hang any state playoff banners this season, the school was still able to be a part of a special day for four different programs across the region.

For me, it wasn’t your average game day for a sportswriter. Instead, it was just the thrill of being the public address announcer for two huge basketball games and the opportunity for two teams to punch their ticket to a state championship appearance.

As you may be aware, McDowell has been a host of the State’s Final Four for the second consecutive year. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association decided last school year to have member schools with adequate facilities host regional championship games.

Speculation has been in recent times this decision to stray away from college venues for the fifth round was solely requested by the member institutions. There is also speculation that the nonprofit association is cost-cutting after revenues lost from the 2020 spring season and the COVID-related truncation of the 2020-21 school year. And then there are some out there, mostly found on social media, who feel the association is showing signs of negligence toward the student athletes by somehow denying those lifetime memories that are a part of being a high school athlete.

After watching the two games played on Saturday, the third argument really has no legs to stand on as four schools with sizeable fan bases packed the gym, providing an atmosphere that is more appropriate for March high school basketball than you would find at most small college arenas in this state.

One of the two biggest dilemmas with this current format is that the number of adequate gyms statewide are limited and is more likely found in the western third of the state compared to the other two-thirds of North Carolina. And the second issue lies with a lack of groups willing to put the time and resources together to host an event.

It’s really unfortunate that the number of schools with adequate facilities are not larger, especially among the number of new schools that have been built in recent times.

McDowell County has always been supportive of its basketball. Even going back to the pre-consolidation days, this area has loved its hoops. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, when education leaders moved to consolidate the county high schools into one main school, they also had the idea of having a large sports community come together as one.

That idea included the construction of a large, spacious basketball gymnasium that would be used as a showcase not only to our one high school but a destination for larger events at the regional level. It’s that decision a half-century ago that has ultimately led to the history behind Titan Gymnasium being a venue for big games.

And still to this day with both current basketball coaches and the athletic director at MHS being not only alumni but participants in some big moments in McDowell basketball history, they continue to help carry on the tradition inside those doors six decades later. One would have to think as long as the NCHSAA carries on the model of having regional championships at host sites that McDowell will be looked upon as one of the first hosting options.

I got to the school shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday to receive a stack of game-day scripts issued by the High School Athletic Association. So, I looked over them briefly and then took a little time to re-type the game rosters to make them large enough for my middle-aged eyes. Once that was said and done, I walked back into the gym. It was about 12:05 p.m. and already a large crowd of both East Lincoln and West Rowan fans had arrived and settled in to support their female athletes.

When I saw that, I knew we were set in for a good day.

By the time McDowell alum Greg Conley ended his beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, we were looking at a crowd of about 70% capacity of the 3,600+ seat gymnasium. With the noise and atmosphere that provided, it made all the water cooler talk from earlier in the week a moot point. Both teams fought hard for a full 32 minutes. East Lincoln had in their sights a possible regional championship as they overcame a slow start to take a two-possession lead at halftime.

By the third quarter, with the combination of the large crowds by both women’s teams and the incoming crowds for the men’s game, you suddenly had a near-capacity gymnasium. Not quite a standing-room-only-sized crowd, but the balconies were being used so folks were not sitting shoulder-to-shoulder. For me it brought back memories of the McDowell-Freedom rivalry when it was at its zenith back in the late 1980s and all of the 1990s.

By the final moments of the women’s game, West Rowan survived and made history, winning 49-42.

“We’re thrilled and excited to be playing for a state championship,” said West Rowan head coach Ashley Poole, who is in her 10th season as the Lady Falcons head coach. “This is a fantastic feeling. This was a fight. We beat a great team.”

The importance of the occasion and the type of venue where it was done didn’t go unnoticed by the team.

“It was very nerve-wracking at first but at the end I was like, oh my goodness, we did that for all these people who came to cheer for us,” said West Rowan forward Emma Clarke.

For the Lady Falcons, not only was it a fantastic feeling for the coach, it was a historic moment for West Rowan as they clinched their first Regional Championship in program history. They will play Rocky Mount next week in the 3A State Championship. The team rushed onto the floor to celebrate the ending. And then after receiving their regional championship plaque a few minutes later, instead of going straight to the locker room, the team dashed over to the student section and shared the moment with those who made the two-hour ride from Mount Ulla. For that community, this day and venue will always be etched in their memories.

For East Lincoln, the moment of playing in an atmosphere like this was a sense of an achievement and accomplishment for a girls’ program that over the past decade has grown steadily.

“This program has really made a lot of strides in the past five years to get to this point on playing in some big games,” said head coach Jason Otey.

“It’s hard being a girl at a high school and usually you don’t have a large crowd until the boys’ game, but to walk in there on Saturday and to see the type of crowd in there supporting you was really cool,” said East Lincoln senior Madison Self.

The crowd slowly thinned out, at least from the lower level, after the conclusion of the women’s game, but the convergence of fans from both Central Cabarrus and West Charlotte came in and quickly filled things back up. Once again, two programs made the two-hour trek to the foot of the mountains to support their team’s chance at a 3A State Championship appearance.

This matchup also had a backstory as West Charlotte dashed Central’s chance at a regional title in last season’s final. But on this day, the Vikings were not to be denied as the nationally ranked team got their revenge, beating the Lions with a 78-51 victory. Central Cabarrus will make its first state title appearance since 2000 next weekend against Northwood.

Once the day was over and I was ready to exit the gym, some new memories were etched in the history of this spacious showcase which over a half-century later is still serving its original purpose in the minds of those who created it.

For me, there’s only been one home for McDowell County basketball and it’s a place that we call home every November through March. More importantly, it is a place to never take for granted. And for at least two other schools this past weekend, while not their home, Titan gymnasium will be referenced for years to come.