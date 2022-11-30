Conference honors: Lady Titans' Helton-Parker named tennis Coach of Year; Titans' Ellis makes first team in football

A McDowell High head coach was named the Mountain 3A/4A Conference’s Coach of the Year in her sport, and a record-breaking sophomore running back heads a list of six Titan football players on the all-conference team released this week.

Lady Titans second-year tennis coach Kaitlyn Helton-Parker was named the league’s top coach after guiding her club to a 4-8 mark a year after going winless.

Titans tailback Josh Ellis was the team’s lone first-team selection in football after becoming the first sophomore in school history to rush for 1,000 yards.

Helton-Parker, who was an honorable-mention all-conference selection as a player for the Lady Titans in 2019, said she appreciated the hard work her team put in this fall.

“I am very thankful for the honor of being named coach of the year in only my second season of coaching,” she said. “It’s a privilege to coach this team alongside my husband, Ethan Parker, and my good friend Jasmine Smith. Our team grew from six players in the 2021 season to 17 this season. The girls worked so hard to meet their goals and take on the challenges they faced this season. That’s all we can ask for as coaches.”

Helton-Parker said she appreciated the cooperation the team got from the City of Marion. The high school’s tennis courts are currently unusable, and a new facility is in the works, but won’t be ready for some time.

“Although we were not able to play on our “home” courts this season, the City of Marion worked with our athletic program and allowed our home matches to be played at the Marion City Park,” she said. “Partnerships like this truly help our athletic program and we are so appreciative of that.

“We are excited to see what next season brings as most of our team will be returning besides our two graduating seniors. I am very proud to coach these girls and I look forward to watching the program continue to grow.”

In addition to Helton-Parker, Lady Titans’ top seed Kylie Handy was named to the all-conference team and second seed Emma Washburn was an honorable mention selection.

Handy went 3-6 in top-seed matches for McDowell this season. Washburn was 6-6 at the No. 2 spot. Washburn also compiled an 8-3 mark as part of first- and second-seed doubles teams.

Although Ellis was the only first-team pick for the Titans football team, five of his teammates earned second-team honors. Seniors Majesty Summey and Jeremiah Ellis made their second straight appearances on the all-league team. Senior Dawson Bartlett made the team for the first time, as did junior Hayden Williams and sophomore Hayden Haynes.

Ellis, a 5-foot-6, 145-pounder, was the focal point of the Titans’ potent running game. The sophomore rushed for 1,427 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries. He averaged 142.7 yards per game and 7.3 per carry for the 5-5 Titans. It was the fourth-highest single-season rushing total in school history, trailing only Terrance Kincaid (2,654 and 2,156) and Davon Gardner (1,727).

Ellis also caught five passes for 48 yards and two more TDs, and averaged a team-best 16.1 yards on kickoff and punt returns. He led the team in scoring with 70 points and tied Summey for the team lead in tackles as a safety, making 61 stops, including a team-high 44 solo tackles. He also had an interception and made one tackle for loss.

Summey, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound senior defensive back, received his second straight all-conference nod after tying for the team lead in tackles with 61. He picked off a team-high four passes and added two tackles for losses, a quarterback sack and a caused fumble.

Summey finishes his outstanding varsity career with 92 tackles, seven for losses, seven interceptions, two sacks and two caused fumbles.

Jeremiah Ellis, a senior and three-year varsity performer at tight end, led the Titans in receiving for the second consecutive season to earn all-conference accolades for the second year in a row.

Ellis, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder, caught 13 passes for a team-high 236 yards, and tied with Jackson Marsh for the team lead in touchdown receptions with three. It was a solid follow-up to his all-conference junior season, when he caught 19 balls for 269 yards and two scores. Ellis finishes his solid career with 39 receptions for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

Bartlett, a 6-foot-1, 225-pounder who started on both the offensive and defensive lines for most of the season, was named to the all-conference team as a specialist. Bartlett was a stalwart at defensive end, making 58 tackles, good enough for third on the team behind Summey and Josh Ellis. Bartlett also had two tackles for losses, tied for the team lead in quarterback sacks with two and caused a fumble.

In his three-year varsity career, Bartlett accumulated 132 tackles, four of them for losses, 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a caused fumble.

Williams, a 5-foot-11, 250-pound junior lineman, was a consistent performer up front for an offensive unit that averaged 241.3 rushing yards and 318.3 total yards per contest. Williams also saw plenty of action on the defensive front as well, making 24 tackles and tying Bartlett for the team lead in sacks with two.

Haynes, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore, was named to the all-league team at the flex position. He started at wing back on offense and linebacker on defense. Haynes rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and often played like an I-formation fullback as a lead blocker. He also caught five passes for 21 yards. On defense, Haynes made 51 stops, one for a loss.

A.C. Reynolds running back Max Guest was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Guest, a sophomore, rushed for 1,705 yards and 25 touchdowns on 247 attempts for the Rockets. He also caught 21 passes for 380 yards and four more scores.

Reynolds’ defensive tackle Russell Barnett was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Barnett, a 6-foot-3, 275-pounder, made 55 tackles, including 14 tackles for losses, and had eight quarterback sacks.

Reynolds’ Shane Laws was named the conference’s Coach of the Year after leading the Rockets to a 12-2 record, the Mountain 3A/4A Conference championship, and an appearance in the West 4A Regional semifinals, where Reynolds was clipped 17-10 by Weddington last Friday.

Lady Titans senior outside hitter Gracie Rice was McDowell’s only all-conference player in volleyball.

The all-conference teams are voted on by the league’s coaches and are not released to the media until after all the conference members are finished with their postseasons. Reynolds’ football team was the last fall squad in action for the league.