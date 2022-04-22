Conference clincher: East McDowell takes title with 8-7 win over West McDowell

McDowell County middle school rivals East and West McDowell battled on the softball diamond this week.
On Thursday afternoon, the Lady Trojans softball team clinched the Foothills Conference season championship with an 8-7 victory.
Down 3-1, East (9-2) scored four unanswered runs to jump in front 5-3. West McDowell pulled back even with two in the fifth.
Then, in the top of the seventh, down 7-5, East scored three times for its final lead of the day.
Karlee Gonzalez (2-for-3, 2R) and Amelia Padgett (3-for-4, 3 doubles) had multi-hit outings for the Lady Trojans. Layla Presnell and Megan Woodby added one hit each.
Kinsley McKinney reached base in four plate appearances and scored four runs.
Payton Carter had three hits for the Lady Spartans and scored twice. Kaelyn Caldwell and Ally Tessneer tallied a hit each for West.