Community victory: Chamber tourney winners donate prize money

The McDowell Chamber of Commerce hopes to foster a sense of community spirit with its annual golf tournament.
The tournament winners certainly got the message this year.
In a show of generosity, the winning foursome, Team Pepsi, donated its prize money back to the Chamber of Commerce at Marion Lake Club last Friday (Aug. 25).
The Pepsi Team dominated the course, finishing out the day with a 20-under-par 50. Players Scott Spratt, Jeff Rumberg, Austin Rumberg and Jim McMahan graciously donated their $400 prize back to the chamber.
"I was overwhelmed with gratitude. They do so much already," said Associate Chamber Director Kim Effler. "Having strong community partners like Pepsi makes what we do worthwhile."
Pepsi donates goody bag items, snacks and drinks each year for the tournament, said Communications Director Tina Wolfe. "They go above and beyond in support of this and other events we hold each year," she added.
Coming in first place in the 2nd Flight was the Metal Industries Team, who shot a 61, beating out the City of Marion's score of 62 in the same flight. Second place in 1st Flight was Columbia Forest Products with a 53 for the day. Metal Industries won $400 while the City and Columbia Forest Product teams took home $200.
Also in the winner's circle were closest-to-the-pin prize recipient Tim Morrison with $50. Tex Mobley won $100 for longest drive.
The tournament closed out around 4:30 p.m. with the big golf ball drop. J.C. Property Professionals’ bucket truck took Wolfe up more than 30 feet to drop 300-plus balls onto the green. Taking home $602.50 with the winning ticket was Matt Anderson of Hendersonville.
This year's tournament filled up quickly with 21 teams. The morning mist lingered on the greens as teams rolled onto the 18-hole Marion Lake Club course at 8 a.m. Players were served a bag lunch from Countryside Barbecue at noon, after which the afternoon players hit the links. Safety precautions were in place throughout the tournament to ensure social distancing.
Unfortunately, the hole-in-one prize, a 2020 Chevy TrailBlazer, donated each year by Jim Cook Chevrolet, went back to the dealership as no one managed to ace the elusive 17th hole.
The tournament is traditionally held each spring, however, because of COVID-19, it was moved to the fall for everyone's health and safety. Having two flights helped spread out the players, said Executive Director Steve Bush.
Additional tables and tents that were donated by Westmoreland Funeral Home helped to expand seating options.
"We wanted everyone to feel safe and have fun," Wolfe said.
The event was made possible through the sponsorship of Holly's Deli/J. Hartman's Restaurant, GEM Constructors, South McDowell Quarry and Marion Tire & Muffler.
Other contributing sponsors included Samir's, Jim Cook Chevrolet, JC Property Professionals, Countryside Barbecue and Pepsi Co. Blue Ridge Mountain Drones provided aerial footage. Goody bags for the golfers are provided each year by chamber member businesses and include items such as drink bottles, chip clips, golf towels, pens, notepads, facemasks and more. Wolfe said the chamber is grateful to its members and sponsors for allowing them to put on the community-building event.
