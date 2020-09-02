Community victory: Chamber tourney winners donate prize money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell Chamber of Commerce hopes to foster a sense of community spirit with its annual golf tournament.

The tournament winners certainly got the message this year.

In a show of generosity, the winning foursome, Team Pepsi, donated its prize money back to the Chamber of Commerce at Marion Lake Club last Friday (Aug. 25).

The Pepsi Team dominated the course, finishing out the day with a 20-under-par 50. Players Scott Spratt, Jeff Rumberg, Austin Rumberg and Jim McMahan graciously donated their $400 prize back to the chamber.

"I was overwhelmed with gratitude. They do so much already," said Associate Chamber Director Kim Effler. "Having strong community partners like Pepsi makes what we do worthwhile."

Pepsi donates goody bag items, snacks and drinks each year for the tournament, said Communications Director Tina Wolfe. "They go above and beyond in support of this and other events we hold each year," she added.

Coming in first place in the 2nd Flight was the Metal Industries Team, who shot a 61, beating out the City of Marion's score of 62 in the same flight. Second place in 1st Flight was Columbia Forest Products with a 53 for the day. Metal Industries won $400 while the City and Columbia Forest Product teams took home $200.