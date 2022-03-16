Commentary: Freddie's gone, but life goes on

For Braves fans, the unimaginable has happened over the past few days.
It’s the worst-case scenario. The walls are caving in. The world is coming to an end, and all the other cliches that many who worship the Tomahawk Chop are probably using right now.
How could a franchise coming off the glamour of winning the World Series for the first time in 26 years let its so-called franchise player first, enter free agency, and then second, lose him to another team?
Those are the questions that many Braves fans here in the southeast and across the country are asking today. Freddie Freeman, a 32-year-old first baseman, a five-time All Star, the 2020 National League Most Valuable Player and a World Series Champion will not be the starting first baseman for the Braves in 2022. The left-handed hitting savant who has known only one franchise so far in his 11-year major league career will be donning a new uniform on Opening Day Apr. 7.
This was pretty much cemented on Monday afternoon when the Braves traded four prospects to the Oakland Athletics for All Star first baseman Matt Olson. Tuesday during the introductory news conference, the organization revealed Olson signed an eight-year extension valued at $168 million.
As of press time, Freeman was still a free agent.
Now that reality has set in, a lot of people really want to understand the factors that have led to all of this.
First, I think you have to look at the ownership of the franchise. The Atlanta Braves are owned by Liberty Media, a business conglomerate that has a footprint in many different sports and entertainment realms. Liberty media owns Formula One and Sirius-XM radio among other different properties, but if you look at their financial standing they are most profitable with the Atlanta Braves and the still relatively new and expanding retail community known as The Battery in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs.
Liberty Media, as one of few publicly traded companies in Major League Baseball, has to reveal its earnings for the Atlanta Braves quarterly, so it gives the public knowledge of how the franchise is doing financially. The Braves cashed in on a World Series championship season by generating franchise-record revenue.
The team surpassed the half-billion-dollar mark in annual revenue for the first time, bringing in $568 million in 2021, according to full-year financial results that were disclosed last month. That was up 19% from the previous franchise high of $476 million in pre-pandemic 2019 and up 219% from $178 million in 2020, when a shortened season was played without fans in the stands because of COVID-19.
Braves Holdings’ full-year 2021 operating profit before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBDA) – the most common metric, along with revenue, for assessing a pro sports franchise’s economic performance – was $111 million, which many in the business world would consider a strong recovery from a pandemic-driven loss of $49 million in 2020.
So how does a team with so much financial support lose its most popular player?
Liberty is considered by many a faceless ownership, in that they have so many properties that President and CEO Greg Maffei does not have a real pulse of the organization, the fan base or the community as a whole. Maffei is very rarely seeing the success of the team firsthand. Longtime Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk is the “face” that reports back to Liberty Media and is the person who is above current Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos.
When it comes to the yearly financial commitment, the final word lies with McGuirk, who has been given the boundaries set by Liberty Media that must be met. It's apparent that with Maffei, the importance of keeping a talent like Freeman doesn’t enter the picture.
Anthopoulos realizes the significance, as do the coaches and the talent on the field, but it resonates at no level higher than that.
The Braves were, as of Monday morning, committed to $125.9 million in salaries for returning players, and the Olson extension puts that number at roughly $140 million.
One area where I think Liberty Media tries to justify their decision goes back to 2014 when the Braves began a rebuilding process, shedding a lot of veteran players from their roster in order to build the farm system back up. At the start of the rebuild, Freeman was signed to an eight-year contract worth $135 million, an extension that was the largest single-player contract given out in the history of the Braves organization. The contract signified to Freeman that he was indeed the face of the organization at that time, and that the organization was willing to commit to a rebuild to get the Braves back to being a contender.
Seven years later, both sides achieved the ultimate goal.
Does Liberty Media feel that with winning the World Series last November, they have held up their end of the obligation and no longer feel like keeping Freeman, as a premium price is necessary? Could that be especially true considering the young talent currently on the Major League roster, like Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Max Fried and Austin Riley?
Olson’s new contract, especially if he continues to perform like he did in Oakland, will end up being a team-friendly, below-market deal for the front office, something for which Liberty Media is known.
Regardless of the circumstances of why Freeman is no longer with Atlanta Braves, his departure still hits hard with the fan base. Many are disappointed that one of their favorites is now gone. Many felt that Freeman would follow the steps of Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones and play for just one team in his career.
But in fairness, the game has changed significantly since Jones retired about a decade ago.
Opening Day is just going to have a surreal look to it in Braves Country, not having No. 5 in that uniform, and with Freeman missing out on what will likely be an incredible moment at Truist Park when the Braves will raise a World Series banner for the first time since 1996.
As much as we, the fans, enjoy and get caught up in the individuals who play the game, baseball is still a business and unfortunately, we are going to feel the negative aspects of the business world at least for a while. The good news is, the general manager aggressively found a replacement that, from a statistical standpoint anyway, could be the equal of Freeman.
With the events of the past couple days Liberty Media has, like most corporate entities, shown they care more about the bottom line than anything else.
Thank you, Freddie Freeman, for the memories that you provided for the fans in Atlanta and the rest of Braves Country. You will always be a Brave in the hearts of many. But with that said, life – and a new season – moves on.