Commentary: Freddie's gone, but life goes on

Regardless of the circumstances of why Freeman is no longer with Atlanta Braves, his departure still hits hard with the fan base. Many are disappointed that one of their favorites is now gone. Many felt that Freeman would follow the steps of Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones and play for just one team in his career.

But in fairness, the game has changed significantly since Jones retired about a decade ago.

Opening Day is just going to have a surreal look to it in Braves Country, not having No. 5 in that uniform, and with Freeman missing out on what will likely be an incredible moment at Truist Park when the Braves will raise a World Series banner for the first time since 1996.

As much as we, the fans, enjoy and get caught up in the individuals who play the game, baseball is still a business and unfortunately, we are going to feel the negative aspects of the business world at least for a while. The good news is, the general manager aggressively found a replacement that, from a statistical standpoint anyway, could be the equal of Freeman.

With the events of the past couple days Liberty Media has, like most corporate entities, shown they care more about the bottom line than anything else.

Thank you, Freddie Freeman, for the memories that you provided for the fans in Atlanta and the rest of Braves Country. You will always be a Brave in the hearts of many. But with that said, life – and a new season – moves on.