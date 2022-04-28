 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coming home: Titans ready as BASS series hits Lake James this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

The McDowell Titan bass fishing team will defend its home waters this weekend.

The BASS Western NC High School and Junior Series makes a stop on Lake James Saturday in the final regular-season tournament of the year. The state championship is set for May 21 and 22 on Lake Norman.

McDowell has seven, two-person teams, and some are in the thick of contention headed into the weekend. The Titans currently have five teams in the top 28 in the point standings.

Ty Allison and Brayden Padgett are in ninth place with 948 points. Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver (934) are 13th.

Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer (893) are 27th; Logan and Hannah Roberts (892) are 28th; and the all-girl team of Macey Allison and Cameran Young (883) is 29th.

All seven Titan teams are in the top 45 in a field of more than 80 duos.

Caden Gettys and Kaden Elkins are 44th; Zeb Koone and Joseph Gowan are 45th.

People are also reading…

There have been plenty of highlights for the Titans this season, including a pair of second-place tournament finishes. Allison and Padgett took second on Lake Norman last November with 9.76 pounds. Hannah and Logan Roberts finished second at Lake Norman in February with 11.44 pounds.

The next-best tourney finish was a sixth on Lake Wylie by Bartlett and Weaver on March 19. Dowdle and Brewer had big fish on Tillery Oct. 2 with Dowdle’s 4.19-pounder.

Participation in the sport has grown rapidly since the team was formed in 2018, according to sponsor Angie Allison, who added the field size for tournaments has grown in recent years.

“We grew from three full-time teams last year to seven full-time teams this year,” said Allison. “When we compete, there is an average of 60 high school teams.”

In addition to competing, the Titans are working with fifth-graders from Pleasant Gardens Elementary, mentoring them with fishing.

Allison said the community has been supportive.

“Our sponsors are amazing,” she said. “The community, along with the school system, has been extremely supportive.”

Allison added she hopes the team’s sponsors and members of the community will come out to support the Titans this weekend. Weigh-ins are set for 3 p.m. at the Black Bear Access Area.

Allison also said there will be a meeting for prospective team members before the end of the school year. All high school students are eligible, and eighth-graders can compete provided they have an upperclassman partner.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house Tuesday. Police said the 33-year-old Scott was taken into custody in Orlando, Florida. After learning of his brother’s death, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah returned to the U.S. from Africa, where he had hosted a youth football camp. On Tuesday, police found Joshua’s body inside a Hampton house as well as evidence of a fire inside the home.

Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl

Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl

The biggest offseason clue forecasting Aaron Rodgers’ eventual decision to stay in Green Bay came when Tom Clements ended his retirement to begin a second stint as the Packers quarterback coach. Clements also held that position when Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season and continued getting praise from the four-time MVP long after leaving Green Bay. The 68-year-old Clements now wants to help the 38-year-old Rodgers make at least one more Super Bowl appearance.

Ravens agree to deal keeping LB Josh Bynes in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with linebacker Josh Bynes. The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks. That was the start of a third stint with the Ravens for Bynes. He played his first three seasons for Baltimore, then went to Detroit in 2014. He played a couple of seasons for Arizona in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Ravens for one season. He then played for Cincinnati in 2020 before returning to Baltimore again.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects