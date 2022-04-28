Coming home: Titans ready as BASS series hits Lake James this weekend

The McDowell Titan bass fishing team will defend its home waters this weekend.

The BASS Western NC High School and Junior Series makes a stop on Lake James Saturday in the final regular-season tournament of the year. The state championship is set for May 21 and 22 on Lake Norman.

McDowell has seven, two-person teams, and some are in the thick of contention headed into the weekend. The Titans currently have five teams in the top 28 in the point standings.

Ty Allison and Brayden Padgett are in ninth place with 948 points. Dawson Bartlett and Cole Weaver (934) are 13th.

Jackson Dowdle and Mason Brewer (893) are 27th; Logan and Hannah Roberts (892) are 28th; and the all-girl team of Macey Allison and Cameran Young (883) is 29th.

All seven Titan teams are in the top 45 in a field of more than 80 duos.

Caden Gettys and Kaden Elkins are 44th; Zeb Koone and Joseph Gowan are 45th.

There have been plenty of highlights for the Titans this season, including a pair of second-place tournament finishes. Allison and Padgett took second on Lake Norman last November with 9.76 pounds. Hannah and Logan Roberts finished second at Lake Norman in February with 11.44 pounds.

The next-best tourney finish was a sixth on Lake Wylie by Bartlett and Weaver on March 19. Dowdle and Brewer had big fish on Tillery Oct. 2 with Dowdle’s 4.19-pounder.

Participation in the sport has grown rapidly since the team was formed in 2018, according to sponsor Angie Allison, who added the field size for tournaments has grown in recent years.

“We grew from three full-time teams last year to seven full-time teams this year,” said Allison. “When we compete, there is an average of 60 high school teams.”

In addition to competing, the Titans are working with fifth-graders from Pleasant Gardens Elementary, mentoring them with fishing.

Allison said the community has been supportive.

“Our sponsors are amazing,” she said. “The community, along with the school system, has been extremely supportive.”

Allison added she hopes the team’s sponsors and members of the community will come out to support the Titans this weekend. Weigh-ins are set for 3 p.m. at the Black Bear Access Area.

Allison also said there will be a meeting for prospective team members before the end of the school year. All high school students are eligible, and eighth-graders can compete provided they have an upperclassman partner.