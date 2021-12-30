Comeback queens: Lady Titans bounce back from big early deficit to beat East Burke in tourney

The East Burke Lady Cavaliers and McDowell Lady Titans usually put together some memorable basketball games during the Christmas Holiday break.
Wednesday evening’s chapter was no exception. With a gutsy effort, the Lady Titans held on for a 52-50 win over East Burke in the first day of the McDowell Christmas Tournament.
The win pulls McDowell back above the .500 mark overall at 4-3. The Lady Titans have also been quite reliable at home, having won all three contests in Titan Gym so far this season.
The Lady Titans will play Pisgah today at 5 p.m. in the championship game. Pisgah lost to Community School of Davidson in the opening round Wednesday, but CSD, whose head coach was ejected in that game, refused to return for Thursday’s game. Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha was forced to scramble to find a day-two opponent for East Burke, and Madison stepped in to play the Lady Cavs Thursday.
Early on, it appeared the home winning streak was in jeopardy as the Lady Cavaliers jumped out to a 15-3 lead just over eight minutes in.
It was a struggle for McDowell early on to get any good looks offensively. The game definitely started as a half-court battle but a late first half spurt changed things in a big way.
Down a dozen, the Lady Titans outscored East Burke 21-4 and miraculously found themselves in the lead after digging the early hole.
A lot of the credit for the offensive turnaround could be placed on a change defensively, as a half-court trap led to more turnovers and transition opportunities.
“We changed up there in the second and the girls went all in flying around on the half-court trap, and it changed the momentum of the game,” said McCartha.
Abby McMahan gave McDowell its first lead 21-19 when she was left wide open on a transition layup with 1:21 left in the half off a Kensly Stewart assist.
The Lady Titans never relinquished the lead the rest of the night. Two made free throws by Tayla Carson and a shot from the stripe by Faith Laws gave McDowell a 24-19 margin at the break.
The lead blossomed to as large as 11 points on two possessions in the second half before the Lady Cavaliers stormed back down the stretch. Aubree Grigg’s (16 points) nine, fourth-quarter points quickly made the contest a one or two possession affair the rest of the way.
In the final three minutes the Lady Cavs pulled back even on two different occasions but McDowell had an answer for each challenge. And in the end, a couple stops on the defensive end, combined with a maturing approach with the ball, was the difference.
“We have showed some more growth as a team in the way we handled the last two or three minutes,” said McCartha. “We handled the scenarios like how you would want them to. I’m proud of them for doing that.”
Faith Laws had a team-high 16 points and five rebounds in the victory and Carson added 10 points and seven assists. Carson contributed a pair of crucial free throws in the final stages of the game.
Stewart had nine points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds on the night. Emma England had five points but was very active on the glass, picking up 15 rebounds against a large East Burke frontcourt. And Sage Young (5 rebounds) finished with four points in her first start of the season.
McDowell played without the services of starter Peyton McPeters (sick).