Comeback queens: Lady Titans bounce back from big early deficit to beat East Burke in tourney

Down a dozen, the Lady Titans outscored East Burke 21-4 and miraculously found themselves in the lead after digging the early hole.

A lot of the credit for the offensive turnaround could be placed on a change defensively, as a half-court trap led to more turnovers and transition opportunities.

“We changed up there in the second and the girls went all in flying around on the half-court trap, and it changed the momentum of the game,” said McCartha.

Abby McMahan gave McDowell its first lead 21-19 when she was left wide open on a transition layup with 1:21 left in the half off a Kensly Stewart assist.

The Lady Titans never relinquished the lead the rest of the night. Two made free throws by Tayla Carson and a shot from the stripe by Faith Laws gave McDowell a 24-19 margin at the break.

The lead blossomed to as large as 11 points on two possessions in the second half before the Lady Cavaliers stormed back down the stretch. Aubree Grigg’s (16 points) nine, fourth-quarter points quickly made the contest a one or two possession affair the rest of the way.