Comeback kids: Titans rally from 4-0 deficit to edge Porter Ridge in 2nd round of playoffs

Duncan (1-2) then grounded out for the second out, but Roberts was able to advance to third. Vaughn couldn’t block Wiedbrauk’s first pitch to Revis, and Roberts raced in, tying the game at 4-4 and deflating the morale of Porter Ridge.

Still, the Pirates had one more scoring chance off Revis.

With runners on the corners and two out in the top of the seventh, courtesy runner Connor Shepherd, who was running for Vaughn, intentionally took off, hoping to force a throw from Revis (1-3, BB, SB), but the Titan hurler faked and then turned back toward third, firing a missile to Ben Barnes, who then threw out the runner trying to steal home, leaving the game in a tie.

McDowell had the opponent exactly where it wanted them at that point.

In the Titan seventh, Young walked off relief pitcher Matthew Broadway. He then made it all the way around to third on a pair of passed balls by Vaughn.

Both Ethan Hamm (1-2, RBI, BB) and Ben Barnes (1-3, BB) were then walked intentionally to load the bases. Michael Lewis then struck out looking.

And then, with one out and a 1-2 count on Black, the senior hit a chopper to second for the walk-off as Young crossed the plate on a high throw by Brown, sending the Titans into an on-field celebration.