North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win over UConn in the season opener for both teams. The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards. Victor Rosa ran for 99 yards and two scores for UConn. The Wolfpack’s Rakeim Ashford was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter after being hit on the sideline during a kickoff return. His condition was not immediately known.

Ashford’s injury changed the entire mood of the game. Replays showed him being blindsided just after Gray was tackled. A cart was brought onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field. UConn’s Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Wake Forest cruises to win over Elon

Mitch Griffis threw for three touchdowns to open his tenure as Wake Forest’s fulltime starting quarterback and help the Demon Deacons beat Elon 37-17. The fourth-year passer is taking over after the transfer of star Sam Hartman to No. 13 Notre Dame. He started last year's opener in relief of Hartman and threw for 329 yards in his second career start. That included touchdowns to Jahmal Banks, Cameron Hite and Wesley Grimes.

There were two long touchdowns for the Phoenix, a Championship Subdivision program from the Coastal Athletic Association. Jalen Hampton got Elon on the board by turning the corner on the left side and running free for a 49-yard score midway through the third.

The Phoenix got off to a horrendous start. Elon managed minus-15 yards on its first 10 plays and didn't cross into positive yardage until early in the second. That came after Trisciani had pulled starting quarterback Matthew Downing — who had stops at Georgia, TCU and Louisiana Tech — for reserve Justin Allen. Allen threw for 128 yards and two interceptions, including a costly second-quarter one in the end zone.