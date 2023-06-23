OMAHA, Neb. — Jay Johnson has coached in the College World Series finals before, and he's won his share of big games.

To him, nothing compared with Thursday night.

“That is one of the greatest moments in my entire life, what happened on the field tonight,” Louisiana State's second-year coach said after his team's 2-0, 11-inning victory over No. 1 national seed Wake Forest clinched a spot in the CWS finals.

Tommy White hit Camden Minacci's first pitch into the left-field seats to set up an All-SEC best-of-three finals matchup with Florida starting Saturday night. It will be a rematch of the 2017 final that the Gators won for their first national title.

“Now that we're here, it's not a surprise,” Johnson said. “This is the first team I’ve coached that I think can win a national championship. Hands down.”

That's saying something. Johnson nearly won one in 2016 when he was at Arizona, which lost a three-game finals to Coastal Carolina.

LSU (52-16) became the first team to hand Wake Forest (54-12) consecutive losses. The Tigers had won 5-2 on Wednesday to set up a second bracket final.

“We just slayed a giant tonight,” Johnson said.

Dylan Crews singled to left leading off the bottom of the 11th against Michael Massey (3-1), prompting Demon Deacons coach Tom Walter to call on his star closer. Minacci's first pitch to LSU's home run leader was a 90 mph slider, and White sent it out for his 23rd homer of the year.

WEDNESDAY

Florida 3, Texas Christian 2

Cade Kurland’s ninth-inning infield single drove in the tiebreaking run and Florida claimed a spot in the College World Series finals with a victory over Texas Christian.

The Gators will play Louisiana State in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday. Florida is in the finals for the fourth time, and first since it won the national championship in 2017.

The win wasn’t secure until Michael Robertson, who entered in the top of the ninth as a pinch runner, caught Brayden Taylor’s deep fly against the center-field wall to end the game.

Louisiana State 5, Wake Forest 2

Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing, and Louisiana State defeated No. 1 national seed Wake Forest to stay alive in the College World Series.

LSU erased a 2-0 deficit in the third inning when Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch to tie it and Beloso launched Seth Keener’s 2-0 fastball into the right-field bullpen.