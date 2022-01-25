Cold shooting dooms Lady Titans

The McDowell Lady Titans have staged their share of comeback efforts this season, but comebacks can’t happen if you can’t put the ball in the basket.

McDowell (5-9 overall, 0-5 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) had its season-low in points and shot just 17% from the field in a 48-22 loss to league-leading A.C. Reynolds (13-2, 5-0) Monday night at Titan Gym.

The game wasn’t as big a blowout as the final might make it seem; the Lady Titans were within striking distance in the fourth quarter. But McDowell went the final 6:45 without scoring as the Rockets pulled away.

The Lady Titans made just 9-of-54 shots and were 2-of-21 from 3-point range. No one scored in double figures for McDowell; freshman guard Kensly Stewart (6 steals, 2 assists) led the Lady Titans with just seven points. McDowell scored just seven points in the second half.

Meanwhile, Reynolds relied on its superior length to out-rebound McDowell 53-31 overall and 21-8 offensively.

“Their length was a big factor around the basket, which kept us from getting any easy shots,” said Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha. “The shots we did get, we just didn’t put them in. That happens sometimes.”