Cold shooting dooms Lady Titans

The McDowell Lady Titans have staged their share of comeback efforts this season, but comebacks can’t happen if you can’t put the ball in the basket.
McDowell (5-9 overall, 0-5 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) had its season-low in points and shot just 17% from the field in a 48-22 loss to league-leading A.C. Reynolds (13-2, 5-0) Monday night at Titan Gym.
The game wasn’t as big a blowout as the final might make it seem; the Lady Titans were within striking distance in the fourth quarter. But McDowell went the final 6:45 without scoring as the Rockets pulled away.
The Lady Titans made just 9-of-54 shots and were 2-of-21 from 3-point range. No one scored in double figures for McDowell; freshman guard Kensly Stewart (6 steals, 2 assists) led the Lady Titans with just seven points. McDowell scored just seven points in the second half.
Meanwhile, Reynolds relied on its superior length to out-rebound McDowell 53-31 overall and 21-8 offensively.
“Their length was a big factor around the basket, which kept us from getting any easy shots,” said Lady Titans head coach Zack McCartha. “The shots we did get, we just didn’t put them in. That happens sometimes.”
Despite the cold shooting, McDowell was competitive throughout much of the game. The Lady Titans trailed 22-15 at the break and 31-20 after three quarters. McDowell didn’t quit and was as close as 35-22 on Stewart’s basket with 6:45 to play. But those were the last points of the game for McDowell.
“The kids play really hard and they fight, and we’ve played a really tough schedule,” said McCartha, whose team has the fourth-toughest strength of schedule among the state’s western 4A teams. “We haven’t played a bad team yet. We’re going to come out on the other side better for it. It may not be overnight, but we’re digging and the kids don’t give up and I’m proud of them.”
Forward Landyn Stewart led the Rockets with 10 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Peyton Harvey added nine points. Jenna Barnes and Anna Wilcox tossed in eight each.
Peyton McPeters chipped in six for the Lady Titans, but no one else scored more than three points. Only McPeters and Stewart made as many as three shots from the field.
Reynolds held a slim, 9-8 advantage after the first quarter. Back-to-back triples from Wilcox and Julie Janus early in the second period stretched the lead from 13-10 to 19-10.
The Lady Titans closed the gap some by the half, and hung around in the third quarter. McPeters’ driving layup with 57 seconds left in the third got McDowell within 28-20.
But Harvey nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rockets a double-digit lead after three, and they held it the rest of the way.
McDowell steps outside the conference for a road game at Mitchell Wednesday. The Lady Titans travel to North Buncombe Friday and host T.C. Roberson Saturday in TMC play.
A.C. Reynolds (48) Landyn Stewart 4-8 2-2 10, Jenna Barnes 3-9 2-6 8, Julie Janus 1-5 1-2 4, Halley Sprinkle 1-7 0-0 3, Peyton Harvey 4-16 0-0 9, Ivy Holley 1-4 0-2 2, Mariah Eberhardt 1-4 0-0 2, Anna Wilcox 3-7 0-0 8, Ava Young 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 18-63 7-14 48.
McDowell (22) Peyton McPeters 3-9 0-0 6, Emma England 0-2 0-0 0, Faith Laws 1-13 0-0 3, Tayla Carson 1-6 0-0 2, Kensly Stewart 3-13 0-0 7, Abby McMahan 1-2 0-0 2, Sage Young 0-3 0-0 0, Brooklyn Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Wyatt 0-2 1-2 1, Kaylin Darveaux 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Dobson 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Rhymer 0-1 1-2 1, Aubrey Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Addyson Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-54 2-4 22.
A.C. Reynolds 09 13 09 17 – 48
McDowell 08 07 05 02 – 22
Rebounds: ACR (53) MHS (31) Rebound leaders: ACR (Stewart 17) MHS (England 8) 3-point goals: ACR (5-16) MHS (2-21) ACR (Janus 1-2, Sprinkle 1-5, Harvey 1-4, Holley, Young 0-1, Wilcox 2-3) MHS (Stewart 1-7, Laws 1-4, Carson 0-2, Young 0-3, McPeters, Wyatt, Darveaux, Rhymer, Davis 0-1) MHS assist leaders: (Stewart 2) MHS steals leaders: (Stewart 6) MHS blocked shot leaders: (England 2, McPeters 1) Turnovers: ACR (22) MHS (22)