Coaches in color: Burgin's rare photos show 1989 Titan football workout

Longtime local photographer Jim Burgin has been shooting pictures of McDowell County sporting events for decades. Over the years, Jim’s photos have appeared often on the pages of The McDowell News.

Today, Jim takes us for a walk down memory lane with some photos he sent to the paper.

Recently, Jim was organizing what he called a “mountain of negatives,” almost all of them in black-and-white. To his surprise, Jim discovered three rolls of color film he had shot during a McDowell High summer football workout on July 13, 1989. It turns out Jim had uncovered a rare piece of McDowell High sports history.

Burgin on the find: “Checking the film I realized it was a new type of color film that came out in 1989. I must have wanted to try it out to see how good it was and picked doing photos of a football practice to test it. You know that in 1989, color sports shots weren’t printed in newspapers; there was no reason for me to shoot color sports other than to try out the new film.

“Looking back, I think these were the first color photos taken of a McDowell High football practice. There just wasn’t any good reason for a sports photographer to take color photos of one back then. In that sense I think they are the first of their kind.”