Clutch buckets: Titans hit big shots in OT, hold off North Buncombe for league win

After losing their first four games to start the 2021-22 season, the McDowell Titans can now say that they have their heads above water.

McDowell, with a balanced effort in the scorebook, needed every ounce of that production to hold off the North Buncombe Blackhawks 80-78 in overtime on Tuesday night at Titan Gymnasium.

The win puts the Titans at 5-5 overall and 2-1 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. Winners of four straight, McDowell reaches the .500 mark for the first time all season.

But there was nothing easy about getting to dead even as North Buncombe was white-hot from the perimeter on Tuesday, making a dozen 3-pointers in the game.

Chad Clark’s eight 3s and 31 total points, 20 of them coming in the second half, allowed the Blackhawks to erase a double-digit, second-half deficit, stunning the Titans and the home crowd to send the game into overtime.

The extra frame was a dogfight as the lead swapped hands three times, however North Buncombe made just one perimeter shot in the overtime. Meanwhile, McDowell came up with a couple huge 3s in the last minute of play to reacquire victory from the jaws of defeat.