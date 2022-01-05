Clutch buckets: Titans hit big shots in OT, hold off North Buncombe for league win

After losing their first four games to start the 2021-22 season, the McDowell Titans can now say that they have their heads above water.
McDowell, with a balanced effort in the scorebook, needed every ounce of that production to hold off the North Buncombe Blackhawks 80-78 in overtime on Tuesday night at Titan Gymnasium.
The win puts the Titans at 5-5 overall and 2-1 in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference. Winners of four straight, McDowell reaches the .500 mark for the first time all season.
But there was nothing easy about getting to dead even as North Buncombe was white-hot from the perimeter on Tuesday, making a dozen 3-pointers in the game.
Chad Clark’s eight 3s and 31 total points, 20 of them coming in the second half, allowed the Blackhawks to erase a double-digit, second-half deficit, stunning the Titans and the home crowd to send the game into overtime.
The extra frame was a dogfight as the lead swapped hands three times, however North Buncombe made just one perimeter shot in the overtime. Meanwhile, McDowell came up with a couple huge 3s in the last minute of play to reacquire victory from the jaws of defeat.
“This was one of those games where as a team you have come out real deflated in the overtime, but I thought our kids came out and made some huge plays down the stretch,” McDowell head coach Brian Franklin said.
Gabe Banks’ (21 points) put-back in the paint tied the game at 72 with about 90 seconds left in the overtime.
McDowell patiently worked on its next possession, and David Olivo, with exactly a minute left, drove and kicked the ball out to Jandon Robbins, who nailed a deep 3, putting the Titans back in front 75-72.
Banks answered for North Buncombe with two free throws, making it a one-point contest.
McDowell countered with a free throw by Robbins with 41 seconds left to nudge the lead to 76-74.
On the next possession, Clark, in transition, swished a deep 3, giving North Buncombe its final lead of the night at 77-76 with 31 seconds left.
That set the stage for the biggest play of the night. After a timeout. McDowell got the ball into the frontcourt and patiently executed another drive and kick out. This time, Olivo found Josh Smith in the left corner, and the senior sank what turned out to be the game-winning 3 with 11 seconds left.
“Josh and Jandon made some big 3s late,” said Franklin. “I thought David played well for us and Jeremiah (Ellis) did some good things for us. Most of the games this year we have relied on one or two guys doing all the scoring, but tonight, it was spread out, getting it from different areas.”
All five starters placed in double figures with Smith (8 rebounds, 3 steals) leading the way with 24 points. Ellis (9 rebounds, 2 blocks) added 16 points,
Mason Lamb (4 rebounds) had 12 points and Robbins (5 rebounds, 3 steals) along with Olivo (5 assists, 3 steals) scored 10 points each.
Reserves Ethan Hensley (4 points, 5 rebounds) and Jeryah Cash (2 points, 5 rebounds) also provided some key minutes, especially in the second half.
The Titans, by winning two of their first three league games, are in a second-place tie with Enka and T.C. Roberson. The Titans and Enka Jets will battle on Friday. McDowell hosted Watauga in a non-conference game Wednesday evening, but results were not available at press time.