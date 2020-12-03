Clean sweep: Lady Titans shut out St. Stephens 3-0

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team attacked early and often in a three-game sweep of St. Stephens on Wednesday night at Titan Gymnasium.

The victory put the Lady Titans back over the .500 mark at 3-2 nearing the halfway point of the season. McDowell’s stiffest competition occurred in the opening game, but a run of five straight service points at the end gave the Lady Titans a 25-19 edge.

Games two and three turned out to be much easier for the team, cruising to a 25-14 margin in the second and 25-16 in the third, earning the clean sweep.

Jada Cannon continued her impressive play at outside hitter with 16 kills. Cannon also compiled 20 digs and one service ace. Cannon received a lot of good looks at the net with Lucy Hames recording 21 assists.

Emily Register was also a huge presence in the middle, recording five kills and five blocks, most of them directly resulting in points scored. Daisy Rice also contributed on the front line with four blocks and three kills. Katie Baker and Elaina Rampey combined for 26 digs on the back line and Jessica Cannon finished with two kills.