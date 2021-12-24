Christmas treat: Titans dash past Asheville for first conference victory

ASHEVILLE – The McDowell Titans finished off a busy week of basketball on Thursday night by picking up a much-needed 68-54 win on the road at Asheville High School.
The victory caps off a week in which the Titans (2-5 overall, 1-1 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) picked up their first two victories of the season after getting off to an 0-4 start.
McDowell put together its most balanced effort so far in seven contests played, with four players scoring in double digits and three of those four recording double-doubles.
Thursday’s outcome and the week – which included a blow-out win over Madison, a heartbreaking one-point loss at Watauga and Thursday’s victory over the Cougars – as a whole gives the team some momentum going into the Christmas break.
“The kids the entire game played really, really hard,” said Titans head coach Brian Franklin. “It’s tough for the kids coming off the one-point loss on Wednesday, have one day off and then have to come back out on the road. Our kids showed a lot of heart especially in the second half. I’m really happy for the kids because they have been playing hard and it’s nice to see it starting to pay off.”
The feisty Cougars (0-7, 0-1) were up 36-31 late in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by William Edgens, who had a game-high 19 points in a losing effort.
But from that point, the Titans turned it up a notch and outscored Asheville by a 37-18 clip in the final 11 minutes of game time.
Sophomore guard Marshall Lamb was a huge catalyst for McDowell in the surge down the stretch as he scored all of his career-high 11 points in the second half. His layup at the 2:46 mark in the third made it 36-33. That was the start of a 12-0 spurt to end the third and carry over into the opening moments of the fourth.
“Marshall was the difference in being a spark plug to allow us to pull away late,” said Franklin. “He made all kinds of plays for us, some of those that might not particularly show up in the stat book either. But he made some big shots down the stretch and was aggressive.”
Josh Smith’s drive and pull-up score with 2:07 left in the third put the Titans in front for good at 37-36. Lamb followed with another basket in the paint, and then a Kaiden Compton score off a Mason Lamb assist just as the quarter ended put McDowell in front 36-31.
In the fourth, Mason Lamb intercepted a pass on the wing that transitioned into an easy layup 15 seconds into the period, and from there, the Titans never looked back as they held a 32-23 edge in the final stanza.
Josh Smith (10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) along with Mason Lamb (10 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists) had 13 points each to lead McDowell. Jeremiah Ellis’s 11-point, 12-rebound outing made him the fourth Titan to reach double figures.
David Olivo and Jandon Robbins chipped in with six points each. Compton netted four points and Jeryah Cash, along with Jackson Marsh, scored two points each.
McDowell, a team which has played just three times at home in the first month of the season, will begin a long stretch of games inside of Titan Gymnasium thanks to some recent schedule changes.
It all starts Wednesday against East Burke in the first night of the McDowell Christmas Tournament (6:30 p.m. start). That will begin a run of six home contests in a row between the Christmas Tournament and the middle of January. This could be an opportunity for the Titans to gain some ground, especially in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.
“Another important aspect of the win is that we have been able to split the first two conference games, both on the road,” said Franklin. “Of the 10 games left, we have six of them on our floor. That’s huge for us.”