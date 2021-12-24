Christmas treat: Titans dash past Asheville for first conference victory

But from that point, the Titans turned it up a notch and outscored Asheville by a 37-18 clip in the final 11 minutes of game time.

Sophomore guard Marshall Lamb was a huge catalyst for McDowell in the surge down the stretch as he scored all of his career-high 11 points in the second half. His layup at the 2:46 mark in the third made it 36-33. That was the start of a 12-0 spurt to end the third and carry over into the opening moments of the fourth.

“Marshall was the difference in being a spark plug to allow us to pull away late,” said Franklin. “He made all kinds of plays for us, some of those that might not particularly show up in the stat book either. But he made some big shots down the stretch and was aggressive.”

Josh Smith’s drive and pull-up score with 2:07 left in the third put the Titans in front for good at 37-36. Lamb followed with another basket in the paint, and then a Kaiden Compton score off a Mason Lamb assist just as the quarter ended put McDowell in front 36-31.

In the fourth, Mason Lamb intercepted a pass on the wing that transitioned into an easy layup 15 seconds into the period, and from there, the Titans never looked back as they held a 32-23 edge in the final stanza.