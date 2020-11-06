Cash named interim AD at McDowell

As a student, athlete, coach and educator, MHS Hall-of-Famer Joe Cash has done just about everything one person could do at McDowell High School.

Now, you can add another to the long list of roles Cash has filled in his 29-year career.

The school introduced Cash as interim Athletics Director Friday afternoon. He takes over for Keith Ledford, who had been the AD for two and a half years. Ledford, who is also an assistant principal with an exhausting list of responsibilities, will remain at the school.

Principal Edwin Spivey said he appreciates the work Ledford has done and is confident Cash will be successful.

“Mr. Ledford has done a great job for us, but with all the duties he has, he’s just outworking himself,” said Spivey. “What we want to do is make the transition to Coach Cash and ease the burden on Mr. Ledford. He’s not going anywhere, so he’ll be able to answer questions and help with the transition.

“Coach Cash brings a wealth of knowledge. His 29 years at this school have been amazing. We’re pleased to make the transition.”