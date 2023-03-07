The combination of good pitching and some timely hitting was the perfect recipe for success on Monday night as the McDowell Titans opened their home baseball schedule with a 5-3 win over the Chase Trojans.

Hunter Byerly took the mound for the Titans and was efficient picking up his first win of the season against a solid Chase lineup. Byerly went the distance, tossing 88 pitches with 64 of them strikes. He allowed three runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking just one batter.

The outing gave the Titans an opportunity to pull out a quality, early-season win.

“We beat a pretty good baseball team tonight,” said McDowell head coach Alex Smith. “Hunter was really good on the mound. Chase is an experienced team with seniors, but it's nice that we could put the ball in the hands of our senior. Hunter was pounding the strike zone, he was efficient and gave us an opportunity to win.”

The contest featured only two lead changes, with the Trojans scoring once in the top of the third. That was quickly answered by three McDowell runs in the bottom half of the frame. After Chase responded with a single run in the fourth, the Titans added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to thwart any rally by the Trojans.

The top of the third started when Chase third basemen Hank Bright was hit by a pitch. He moved up to second on a sacrifice by Dillon Hardin. With two outs in the third, Bright scored when a ground ball off the bat of Andrew Corter got past McDowell third basemen Kyson Rinnert to put the Trojans ahead 1-0.

The bottom of the third began in a similar fashion in that McDowell’s Evan Kelley was hit by a pitch from Chase pitcher Jackson Gowan to start the frame. After a Matthew Spivey strikeout, Titan catcher Jacob Davis singled to left. Hunter Byerly then reached on a fielding error at shortstop to load the bases.

Rinnert came up to the plate and made up for the fielding miscue in the previous half inning by dropping a single into shallow center field, tying the score at 1-1. With the bases still loaded, second basemen Eli Elliott made contact on a two-strike count and gave McDowell a 2-1 lead on a fielder's choice where the shortstop could get just the one out at second.

First basemen Isaac Gilliland then went opposite field, ripping a two-out RBI double to extend the Titan lead to 3-1.

The single runs in both the fifth and sixth both came without the benefit of a hit. Davis walked to begin the fifth and made it around to third when Byerly reached on a sacrifice attempt. Elliott again put the ball in play later in the inning on a slow infield grounder, allowing Davis to score.

Then in the sixth, Noah Higgins had a leadoff walk. The combination of an errant pickoff attempt and another sacrifice moved Higgins around to third. With two outs, Elliott reached for the third time in the game on a swinging strike three that got past catcher Andrew Corter. That allowed Higgins to score on the play.

McDowell will be on the road Wednesday at Draughn (6 p.m. varsity only). Friday’s regularly scheduled home game with R-S Central has been moved up to Thursday due to anticipated weather.